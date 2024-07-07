James Cameron, Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana Lead Tributes to Titanic, Avatar Producer Jon Landua, Dead at 63

Getty

Jon Landau, producer behind blockbuster films like 'Titanic' and the 'Avatar' franchise, died on July 5 in Los Angeles after a 16-month battle with cancer.

The long-time producer and COO of Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment had been involved with the film industry for more than 30 years, bringing such modern classics as Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, Waiting to Exhale, and Speed to the silver screen during his time as executive vice president at 20th Century Fox.

It was during his time there that Landau first partnered with Cameron, helping to bring out the 1994 hit True Lies. It was when Landau first left Fox that Cameron asked him to read the script for a secret project that would ultimately become the 1997 blockbuster Titanic.

Cameron was among those paying tribute to the beloved producer and film industry icon. "Jon Landau believed in the dream of cinema. He believed that film is the ultimate human art form, and to make films you have to first be human yourself. He will be remembered as much for his vast generosity of spirit as for the movies themselves," he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique," the director said in a statement.

"He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema," Cameron continued. "He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away."

Avatar star Zoë Saldaña posted a series of photos of herself alongside Landau to Instagram. "Words are hard to put together right now, your passing is hitting really hard," she captioned her share. "Your wisdom and support shaped so many of us in ways we will always be grateful for…Your legacy will continue to inspire us and guide us in our journey. Rest in peace, dear Jon. You will be deeply missed."

Titanic's leading lady Kate Wisnlet also paid tribute, saying in a statement to Deadline, "Jon Landau was the kindest and best of men. He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people. His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work. He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can’t believe I am writing this, can’t believe he is gone."

Disney co-chairman Alan Bergman, in a statement to Deadline, called Landau "a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen. His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and successful producer yet an even better person and a true force of nature who inspired all around him."

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson honored Landau in a statement with screenwriter Fran Walsh -- the pair worked with Landua on Avatar special effects through their Wētā FX company. "Jon was not only a monumental figure in the film industry but also a cherished collaborator and friend. Jon brought unparalleled passion to the projects he worked on and his influence will continue to inspire for years to come," they said.

