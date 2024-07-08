Why Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Felt 'Duped' By Mormonism, Is Raising Kids Away From Church

Getty

"There's obviously parts of the Mormon religion that I feel pretty strongly are harmful, especially to our gay youth," the 36-year-old said.

Imagine Dragons' frontman Dan Reynolds says he felt he'd been "duped" by the Mormon religion.

In an interview with People Magazine, the singer opened up about growing up in a "really conservative" household before attending Brigham Young University and serving as a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary for two years in Nebraska.

The 36-year-old looked back on his "complicated" feelings with the religion now that it's been several years since he was a practicing Mormon.

"There’s obviously parts of the Mormon religion that I feel pretty strongly are harmful, especially to our gay youth," said Reynolds, who is an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. He founded LOVELOUD Foundation in 2017, which supports the young members of the community.

"At times I feel pretty isolated from my family, but I also love them and am close to them and see them, and there's no animosity there," Reynolds said. "I'm on a different path. I have to love myself enough to follow my truth."

The "Radioactive" singer told the publication he had a lot of anger during his 20s and early 30s toward the religion, which is when he felt he'd "been duped" by Mormonism.

"[I] saw a lot of the harm that came from it for me personally, but it also seemed to work incredibly well for my family, and they're all healthy, happy individuals," he said. "As I've gotten older, I'm not angry about it anymore. If something works for someone, that's really wonderful and rare, and I don't want to mess with it."

Reynolds -- who is one of nine children -- said he "always struggled" with the religion and has chosen not to raise his four children with ex-wife Aja Volkman in the church.

"My greatest goal every day is to not manipulate my kids. I really don't want to try to tell them what their spiritual path should be," he said. "I give them my thoughts and obviously try to protect them and take care of them, while also making sure they have freedom and agency to choose whatever they want."

Reynolds shares daughters Arrow, 11, Gia and Coco, 7, and son Valentine, 4 with Volkman.