Jennie Garth Shares Pictures Of Her Family Day Out With Ex-Husband Peter Facinelli

Getty

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram to showcase her family outing with her ex, Peter Facinelli after discussing their newfound friendship on her 'I Choose Me' podcast.

Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli spent time with their three daughters Luca, 26, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17 over the weekend on a boating outing, after she revealed on her I Choose Me podcast on Monday, July 1st that the ex-couple are "officially friends" and that he unblocked her on Instagram.

"There have been some BIG changes since my ex, Peter Facinelli, & I sat down to chat about all things co-parenting, divorce & bringing significant others into our children’s lives on the podcast." Garth penned in her caption.

Garth, 52, met Twilight's Facinelli, 50, while on the set of An Unfinished Affair in 1995. The two eventually tied the knot on January 20th, 2001.

"When deciding to choose to have this conversation, I had hoped that it would bring some positive changes into both our families lives, but I truly didn’t think we would get to the point we’re at now!" Garth wrote in her caption.

Facinelli filed for divorce from Garth in March 2012 and their divorce was finalized the following year in June 2013. The two moved on shortly after. Garth began dating and eventually married actor Dave Abrams, while Facinelli dated and was briefly engaged to his Loosies co-star Jaimie Alexander before calling it quits in 2016. He then moved on to his current fiancé, Lily Anne Harrison, in 2020, who gave birth to their first son, Jack Cooper, in September 2022.

"We had a family day out. It was a beautiful day & seeing the girls happy made my heart feel so full!" Garth wrote before writing that they missed her "hubs" Abrams.

The carousel post included sweet pictures of the family reunion on a boat, including pictures of Facinelli's partner and son, Harrison and Cooper.

Fans in the comments showed their support and adoration for their example of positive co-parenting and blending of families. One fan commented "This is the positivity that we should all strive for, it isn’t easy, but it is worth it!"