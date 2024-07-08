Man Goes Home to Get Gun After Argument with Bar Patron, Comes Back and Shoots Him

Taylor County Sheriff's Department

After returning from home with the gun and shooting the teen following an earlier argument, 37-year-old Alan Schultz unloaded his weapon and laid it on the ground while waiting for police.

An argument turned deadly at an Iowa bar and grill leaving one customer dead in the parking long while another waited for police to arrive. This after 37-year-old Alan James Schultz allegedly went home to get his gun, returning to shoot the victim in the face.

Colby Nelson, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, in the parking lot of Bootleggers Bar and Grill in Clearfield, Iowa, per KCCI. Police arrested Schultz and charged him with first degree murder.

Taylor County Sheriff's deputies arrived to the scene at 3:30 a.m. on July 4 where they found Nelson with a gunshot wound to the head and Schultz leaning on an SVU nearby. He admitted to shooting the teen both at the scene and during interviews later with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

According to the investigation, the two men had started to argue while inside the bar and grill earlier in the evening, and then again outside in the parking lot. It was at this point that Schultz rode his motorcyle to his home, picked up a loaded handgun and returned to the establishment in a different vehicle.

Upon exiting the vehicle, Schultz confronted the victim in the middle of the street and "several other individuals," per the police report shared by CrimeOnline. The statement reads that he did not have his gun on him at this point. He purportedly walked over to his vehicle where he picked up his gun, came back and then shot Nelson a single time in the face.

Authorities reported that the shooter then unloaded the gun and placed it on the ground before waiting for police to arrive. Aside from Schultz IDing himself as the shooting, witnesses on the scene also identified him.