Woman Told to 'Stop Acting Like a Slut' for Wearing Bikini After Weight Loss

A woman's decision to wear a bikini after losing 50 pounds sparked a "full blown argument" with her friends -- who claimed she was making their husbands "uncomfortable," before she called them all "jealous."

A two-piece swimsuit caused a boatload of problems for a woman and her friend group.

An anonymous woman shared her story on Reddit's infamous AITA ("Am I the A--hole") forum, asking whether she was in the wrong or simply had "insecure" and "jealous" friends after her decision to rock a bikini made waves.

Read on to find out her story -- and how the internet reacted!

AITA for Refusing to Wear Less Revealing Bikinis?

OP (a.k.a. "the original poster") started her story by giving some background as to why she decided to rock a two-piece for a getaway with friends.

"For context, I 40F have always been on the heavier side my entire life. Over the past year I've gotten a personal trainer and have been going to the gym 5 days a week," she shared. "I've lost over 50 pounds this past year and I’m very proud of my transformation. I'm in the best shape that I’ve ever been in."

So when she and her three best friends rented a lake house for the week of July 4th, she was excited to go shopping for new bathing suits, buying her "first ever" two-piece bikinis. "I had never had the self confidence to wear a two piece," she explained, adding that, "my three friends are also on the heavy side."

After settling in, the whole group -- which included husbands and kids -- spent the first day by the pool, on boats and jet skiing. "Everything seemed normal," wrote OP, until it didn't.

After dinner on the second day, the women were all on the porch talking when one "made a comment like, 'You need to tone it down'" -- before they all then "lit into me" about her swimsuit choices.

"They said that I need to cover up and that I'm making their husbands feel uncomfortable. I finally realized that they meant my two piece. I asked what was wrong with them? And they proceeded to say, 'No one wants to stare at your ass and tits!'" she continued. "I was so caught off guard by this that I got defensive. Before long we were in a full blown argument."

She said they told her to "stop acting like a slut," before she responded by telling them that they were "just jealous because they are wearing one pieces." OP said she then "stormed off to cry in my room," before waking up the next morning wondering if she was the a-hole or whether her friends were "just so insecure."

Support from Reddit and Bikini Details Revealed

Almost everyone on Reddit agreed it was the latter, that OP's friends were insecure or jealous -- though many also wanted to know what the swimsuit in question looked like.

"Is this just a regular bikini with panty bottom and a bra-like top ... or is it rather a Brazilian kind with thong bottoms and nipple patches?" asked one reader. "No it's a normal 2 piece. My breasts are covered with cleavage showing, and the bottoms cover my ass," responded OP -- before many replied saying her friends would likely take issue if she wore a one-piece as well.

The most popular response guessed the other women were "jealous that you put in the work to lose weight," before adding that they didn't see any issue, "unless you are actively trying to flaunt and flirt with the husbands and show off." They added, "I'd say they are insecure and projecting their insecurities onto you. You didn’t do anything wrong and it's not up to them to say what you can and can't wear. You're there to have fun, spend time together, and relax."

OP replied saying their husbands "aren't staring at me or anything," guessing her friends were simply "overreacting" and only trying to "make me feel bad about myself."

Most commenters doubted the husbands said anything about the suit, with one adding, "their issue with their husbands staring is no reason for your to have to cover up."

"Your friends group is rejecting you for violating their unwritten rules. You're a threat to them now that you're conventionally attractive and psychologically you're a constant reminder that they're able to change just as you have - but they lack the willpower," wrote someone else. "Nobody wants that reminder in front of them. They’re miserable. Branch out and add some normal women friends who don't see you as part of a fat pact."

To that, OP replied, "Well said!"

Someone else offered up another suggestion, quipping, "Just go topless and assert dominance. NTA" -- while another joked, "You could get rid of even more weight if you dumped your friends."