Taylor Lautner 'Super Protective' of Wife Tay After Entering the Spotlight (Exclusive)

Taylor Lautner may have said goodbye to his Twilight character Jacob a long time ago, but he still has his protective werewolf tendencies when it comes to his wife, Taylor "Tay" Lautner.

While the Lautners sat down with TooFab to celebrate their new partnership with STEM bug spray, Taylor opened up about how he feels "super protective" of Tay as she makes a name for herself in the industry.

"[It's] definitely something that I was super protective of and still am because I've seen and know how scary this industry can be," Taylor told TooFab exclusively.

"So I think it's just like making intentional decisions of just trying to keep as much normalcy in life as possible. I want us to be able -- you know, that side of things is a part of our life, but I want it to just be a small little aspect and not consume us. So, it's definitely something I strive to protect for both of us and our relationship."

27-year-old Tay is a registered nurse -- a completely different world to Taylor's life in the limelight.

The Taylors met through Lautner's sister Makena Moore, who is best friends with Tay. Moore introduced the pair back in 2018 and the actor ended up proposing in 2021. The pair tied the knot a year later on November 11, 2022.

"I think something that I had not gotten used to yet is like people just showing up places where we are, and they somehow know," Tay revealed to TooFab, describing her newfound fame.

"We recently were traveling and there was autographers waiting when we walked off the plane and into the airport and there were people inside waiting and that still like startles me," she continued. "Cause like how do they know we're like here?"

"They literally have to buy a plane ticket to get into the airport and you just like don't think they'd be there," she added.

Lautner admitted that it still startles him as well when he finds fans in unexpected places, despite growing up in show business. His first role was in 2001 in the made-for-television film, Shadow Fury.

"And I get that ... That still will get me. When people show up places that you just least expect it and you're just not expecting it at all and you're just like, 'Whoa!'" he exclaimed.

The 32-year-old actor added that he just wants to "walk through the airport in peace."

After Tay married Taylor, she was thrown into the Hollywood scene, however Tay is committed to using her newfound fame for the better.

Tay uses her platform to advocate for mental health support, launching her website LEMONS by Tay in 2022 and then joining forces with her other half, hosting a podcast together called The Squeeze.

"More Squeeze. More squeezing," Tay said when asked of the couple's five year plan. "I feel like we're just like loving everything that we're doing right now and we're so fortunate to get to do -- like the fact that I get to call like this mental health work, work, is so fun and it's like so rewarding that we get to like help people better their mental health. It's really -- it's really cool."

As for Taylor's five year plan, he is happy doing "whatever it is" as long as he is "able to hang out with" Tay "whether it's work or play."

And with summer finally upon us, the Lautners are looking forward to no longer arguing about keeping the doors closed in their household.

"The only thing that I know I have for sure planned [for the summer] is I am going to open every single door in our house because I love all the doors and windows open," Taylor revealed. "I want the outside in, unfortunately except for the bugs.

"It used to be one of the things we used to argue about: whether or not the doors could be opened because I love them but Tay hates the bugs inside so it would just be a constant battle of me opening, her closing," he concluded. "But yeah, now that we have our STEM light traps ..."