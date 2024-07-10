Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary Ahead of 'Rust' Manslaughter Trial

Getty/Instagram

"In spite of some tough times for me, I wouldn't trade any of it," the 66-year-old actor said before his manslaughter trial began.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are celebrating 12 years of marriage and the "ups and downs" that go with it.

"June 30, 2012. Although I fell in love with you the moment I met you, marrying you seemed like a dream," Alec began his caption of a carousel showing moments from their wedding day.

"Good and bad. Ups and downs. 7 kids. (Plus Ireland, Andre and Holland.) Four dogs. Four cats. In spite of some tough times for me, I wouldn't trade any of it," the actor continued.

The 66-year-old referenced his eldest child Ireland (and her family) who he shares with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

"Happy Anniversary. You are my gift," the 30 Rock alum concluded.

The last photo of the actor's post shows a recent selfie of the pair. Hilaria used the same photo for her own tribute to their marriage.

"Happy 12 years of marriage, Alec…not only have there been joyful ups and sad downs that life inevitably brings, but we have also experienced everything from sideways, zigzags, tremendous love and also things that are so painfully and plainly backwards," Hilaria wrote alongside sweet picture.

"We hang on tight…hold on to family and friends to source our comfort and energy. Lean in to gratitude to brighten every day. How lucky am I to have you and our children, Alec," she continued.

The Baldwins' anniversary came just before Alec's manslaughter trial began on Wednesday, July 10. The trial is now in full swing, nearly three years after 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the New Mexico set of the Western film Rust in October 2021.

Hilaria has been spotted in the New Mexico courthouse, along with Alec's brother Stephen Baldwin, to support Alec during the trial.

The jury has been sworn in and opening statements kicked off the trial on Wednesday.

Baldwin has repeatedly said that he did not puller the trigger, however prosecutor Erlinda Johnson told the jury in her opening statement that, "The evidence will show, ladies and gentlemen, that's not possible," per CNN.

"This was an unspeakable tragedy, but Alec Baldwin committed no crime. He was an actor, acting. Playing the role of Harland Rust. An actor playing a character can act in ways that are lethal, that just aren’t lethal on a movie set," defense attorney Alex Spiro said.

Jurors have since been shown body camera footage of the moments following the shooting on set, including Baldwin being approached by responding officer Nicholas Lefleur, the actor admitting that he "was holding the gun," and the crew discussing what happened.

Prosecutors originally charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023 before they dropped the case three months later. They re-filed the case once again earlier this year.

If convicted, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Despite Baldwin's possible jailtime, cameras will continue to roll for the Baldwins reality series, according to The New York Post.

The couple, who have seven children all under the age of 10, said The Baldwins will air on US cable network TLC in 2025.