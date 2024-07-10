Audrina Patridge Goes Instagram Official with New Man, Country Singer Michael Ray

Getty

"There's a lot of things in life worth letting go. But the ones that mean the most, you gotta hold 🤍," the reality television star wrote about her new man.

Audrina Patridge and country singer Michael Ray are Instagram official!

The Hills alum confirmed their romance in a cute post on July 9 of the pair looking into each other's eyes.

"There's a lot of things in life worth letting go. But the ones that mean the most, you gotta hold 🤍," the 39-year-old wrote in the caption, quoting a lyric from her new beau's song "Hold".

The feeling is clearly mutual, as Ray responded in the comment section, "Let's go babe!!! Grateful for you and Kirra ❤️♾️," referring to Patridge and her eight-year-old daughter Kirra, whom she shares with her ex-husband Corey Bohan, as Patridge wrote back, "❤️❤️."

They both reshared the post to their stories, with Audrina adding a white love heart behind hers.

Eagle-eyed fans have been noticing the connection between the pair after spotting them liking each other's posts for the past few months. Patridge even took to the countryside by attending country music festival Stagecoach, where she was spotted kissing Ray.

Similar to Patridge, Ray has had his ups and downs with relationships. Ray recently made the move from Nashville for Dallas, Georgia following a high-profile divorce from fellow country singer, Carly Pearce. He also went through several close deaths in his life.

In June 2020, he and Pearce announced they were getting a divorce after just eight months of marriage. Then, in the middle of the divorce proceedings, he lost his uncle to a heart attack and his aunt to suicide eight months later.

Patridge has been open about her past allegedly emotionally abusive relationship with ex-husband Bohan. She and BMZ biker Bohan began dating in 2008.

The reality star explained on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast that while they were together, she would get inundated with Twitter messages from fans of hers, telling her Bohan was "making out" with other women at bars while on tour.

Patridge explained that she gave him the benefit of the doubt and eventually became pregnant with Bohan. The couple got engaged and welcomed daughter Kirra in 2016. They tied the knot in November that same year. Patridge explained that she thought having a child together and getting married would help, but it didn't.

The relationship hit a breaking point in August 2017, following an incident where Patridge accused Bohan of pushing her while she was holding their child during an argument about his alleged cheating.

"It was kind of like that fight or flight mode, I kind of froze and I didn't know what to do but things kept escalating and when I was pushed back, Kirra started screaming and crying and then I started crying and then he realized what happened and he started crying," Patridge told Cooper. "Everything just spiraled and it got worse and that's when my family got involved and the police got involved. After going to therapy and trying to make it work, it's like, you're not changing, you're not wanting to change, I can't do this anymore."

She filed for divorce that September and cited additional incidents of alleged harassment in the divorce docs -- including one where she called the police, though Bohan wasn't charged with anything. She filed for and was granted a temporary restraining order against him at the same time, claiming he showed up to a beauty event demanding to know where their daughter was.