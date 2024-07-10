Joe Bastianich Shares How Age Comes In Play as Contestants Battle on Master Chef: Generations (Exclusive)

Fox

"It's really the first time in a long time that we have four defined, clear generations all living in society together, and that doesn't happen very often," Bastianich said of having four generations compete in the kitchen.

Master Chef is back, and this time, four generations are competing for the title of the best in the kitchen.

On the latest iteration of the Fox cooking competition, Master Chef: Generations, a group of Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z, will go head-to-head for a chance at winning the the title of Master Chef.

While Master Chef has taken many different approaches to cooking -- bringing kids, family members, celebrities and more into the kitchen -- this is the first time four different generations will be competing against one another, something judge Joe Bastianich said takes the series to a whole new level.

"I think it's a really great theme for taking a show that's wildly popular, obviously running for almost two decades, and really getting into a real level of what I call intelligent TV or smart TV, because this theme of generations," Bastianich told TooFab. "It's really the first time in a long time that we have four defined, clear generations all living in society together, and that doesn't happen very often."

He continued, "Now that the Gen Z-ers are all out getting jobs and cooking at home, it was a really interesting way, not only to make a theme for Master Chef, but have a cultural exposé of age differences in America and how it effects the food they cook."

As for how evident that will be in the kitchen, Bastianich said viewers will see it all play out in the techniques these cooks use.

"You go from the Boomers with the tradition, the first immigrants, family tradition, family recipes, simple food, perhaps maybe a little bit more industrial style ingredients -- you have the Xers, my generation that really experienced the first international foods, the first sushi restaurants, Thai, Korean barbecue," he explained. "Millennials are kind of the perfect blend in their age group because they grew up with the internet, so they're very informed on ingredients and techniques and YouTube, and then the Z-ers, it's all about digital, it's about what it looks like, how many likes you get, substitute ingredients -- 'give me what I want, don't tell me what I want,' that very kind of fiercely independent."

Bastianich continued, "So, you really see what may seem like stereotypes at times play out. and the implications they have, not only on the food, but how these contestants behave and interact with each other on the show."

That behavior not only determines who they interact amongst each other but also with the judges -- particularly Gordon Ramsay, who is known for his sharp tongue in the kitchen.

"You would expect that a Boomer would take it very much to heart and probably be sad and have guilt," he said of how the older generations react to critique from Ramsay. "And a Gen Z-er would probably tell him to go f-himself or cry."

The generational divide also helps determine the leaderboard, and though the Osteria Mozza owner said they each have their own unique advantages, the "generational implications" amongst the four groups will "have a large part in crowning this year's Master Chef."

"I think that there's definitely advantages and disadvantages to being in an age group, and whether those are enough to make you win or take you down, well, that remains to be seen," he teased.

Factors like the "immunity pin," also take a different form this season and according to Bastianich, are pretty telling to how each generation plays this game.

"I think the immunity pin, especially in this generational thing, brings out a human aspect because you got to give it, take it, use it, not use it, do you help, do you use it selfishly -- so it's a very interesting new variable that brings out a lot of humanity in the show -- something that's really essential to bringing this generational division to the viewers."

While there's a lot that separates the generations, the celebrity chef says at the end of the day, there's a humanity that exists amongst all the contestants -- no matter their age.

"I think that there's this pure human essence, that at the end of the day with all the ups and downs you find out that people, whether you're 21 or 70, you still want to win," Bastianich said.