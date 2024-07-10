Kim Kardashian Finally Admits She Was Too 'Lenient' with Her Kids: 'Not Dealing with the Attitude'

Instagram

After slamming with Khloe for being too "militant" with her kids, Kim finally lays down the law in her own home ... and admits "maybe Khloe was a little right."

Kim Kardashian's kids are in for a rude awakening.

On Thursday's new hour of The Kardashians, the reality TV star revealed that after being far too relaxed with her four children -- North West, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 -- she's ready to lay down the law.

The reveal came as she spoke with sister Khloe Kardashian, who Kim herself has called out throughout the season for being too strict with her own kids True and Tatum, criticizing her for keeping them on a tight schedule and running an overall structured household.

Opening up about her one trip to a therapist, Kim said the professional recommended she reduce their screen time.

"Of course, you're like, duh. But having strict rules on like, there can be no phones during meals," she said of her changes thus far. While she acknowledged her kids were "going to fight and kick and scream for a week," she knew they'd then "get through it." For Kim, she admitted she just "never wanted to deal with" that terrible in-between time in the past.

"I am super proud of Kimberly for wanting to take a stricter approach to her kids. Sometimes it takes just a third party or a different voice for you to register something," Khloe said in a confessional, reacting to her sister finally setting down some more rules.

"Why can I run these businesses and be really firm and I turn into a big p---y when I'm at home?" Kim then asked herself. "I can't do that. This is my most important job. I can't have anyone run over me."

Khloe told her it was better to start laying down the law now, before she has an all out "mutiny" on her hands. She went on to say she has a "militant" household with "routine" for all -- adding, "strict doesn't mean you have to be this crazy monster, it just means implementing rules. No means no. No bribery, those types of things."

Kim acknowledged things she's made fun of Khloe for in the past, adding that she still believes her sister is "too militant." That being said, she also admitted she reached her breaking point with her own kids.

"I finally was like, I've had it. I'm not dealing with the attitude. No, I'm just like, the answer's no," she told Khloe, who added, "The minute you break, they are predators!"

Kim went on to admit she was being too "lenient" on her kids simply because "it was easier for me" -- and now, she's okay putting up with whining and crying from her children when they don't get their way.

"I'm basically turning into Kourtney and Khloe. I'm shocked that I live in peace. Maybe Khloe was a little right," Kim added. "I can't believe this is my life."

Khloe, meanwhile, saw it as a win.

"I've been telling Kim this for years ... be a little firmer ... I am so happy Kim is finally on board with the follow through," she reacted.