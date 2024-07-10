Kris Jenner Undergoing Hysterectomy After Originally Planning to Remove Ovaries

Hulu

Kris receives support from both Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick as she reveals why her doctors made the call and why it makes her "emotional."

Instead of a planned surgery to remove her ovaries following the discovery of a cyst and tumor, Kris Jenner will undergo a full hysterectomy.

She made the reveal on Thursday's new hour of The Kardashians, during some retail therapy with longtime friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick. Sitting them down on the stairs of a Saks Fifth Avenue of Beverly Hills, Jenner said she had an announcement to make.

"You're pregnant!" quipped Hilton, before Jenner responded, "The exact opposite ... tomorrow morning, 6:00 in the morning, I'm going to have a hysterectomy. And that's okay, right?"

Both of them reassured her she would be okay, as she told them it started with plans to remove her ovaries before getting a phone call from her doctor that day. "She goes, 'Listen, I really think the best thing for you is the whole thing and not give anything a chance to grow anywhere," she explained, with tears in her eyes.

"That's the benefit of having a hysterectomy," said Resnick, "You don't have to worry about it going forward."

Kathy added so many of her friends have had them and are fine.

"You know what no one talks about? No one talks about getting older, no one talks about menopause. No one told me about menopause," Jenner mused.

"It's interesting that in today's day and age, this generation thinks you guys are gonna live forever and you're not," she continued, looking directly into camera. "I did it, they found something, we're here to fix it and I'm gonna do something and remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life."

Getting choked up, Kris said she didn't know why she was crying -- but then added, "You start thinking about what this means."

"I think I'm very emotional about it because when you're young, you start talking about wanting to have a family, it was all we talked about for 40-50 years," she explained in a confessional. "Here we are talking about it again and it's the other side of the process and it makes me really sad."

Leave it to Kathy to lighten up the conversation, joking, "I thought you were gonna tell me you're getting married!" Kris responded by telling them both they could be her bridesmaids if and when she walks down the aisle again, "maybe when I'm 70."