Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Will Have Side-by-Side Toilets in New House: 'We Will Be Close'

Keeping the couple's untraditional tradition alive, Trainor is ensuring their new house has two toilets side by side to ensure "knees to knees".

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara are ensuring they keep their bathroom tradition alive by having side-by-side toilets -- even as they prepare to move into their new house.

The "Dear Future Husband" singer sat down with Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast where she revealed she needs to replace the bidet in her new house with a toilet.

"We're moving into a new house, and it has a toilet facing this way, and a bidet across from it," the 30-year-old said. "So I need to make this [bidet] a toilet. So it's gonna be a little different, but it's a tighter bathroom area, so we will be close. Knees to knees. And that's better, I want to see him."

The couple's tradition of going to the bathroom touching knees began in their old house when they put their spare toilet in the bathroom opposite the house's original toilet.

"When we first got there [in their old house], there was, like, an old-school bidet, and I was like, 'We're not gonna use that,'" she said. "I was like, 'I have an extra toilet, let's just pop that one next to it,' and my plumber laughed at me. And I said, 'What's so funny, my dude? Get up there! Like, get it going.'"

Gross? Well they have one boundary.

"Oh, I don't like him pooping next to me," Trainor said. "I tell him that. I go, 'You know you're not supposed to do that.' We just pee. We're not s--ttin'. You guys assumed poop, didn't you?"

But Trainor has confessed to doing a couple number 2s together.

Back in 2021, the couple raised eyebrows when Trainor revealed on the Why Don't You Date Me podcast that the couple had recently moved into a new house and among their list of renovations were side-by-side toilets, so the pair could both go to the restroom at the same time.

"We just got a new house, and we did construction," she revealed at the time. "Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we've got to pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

The pair, who tied the knot back in 2018 admitted that her contractor initially thought she was joking, but eventually obliged to her unusual request.

As for how often the twosome have gone number two together, well ...

"We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we've only pooped together twice," she shared, explaining that they don't do it often because it "smells foul." She added, "We pee at the same time a lot."