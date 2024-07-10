Parents Charged with Abusing 5 Children Now Looking at Capital Murder After Toddler Dies

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

The Arkansas couple was first arrested after police responded to a child abuse report regarding a 3-year-old child, before their four other children were found in a car in a hospital parking lot, including a 2-year-old, who later died.

A mother and father of five have been charged with capital murder following the death of their 2-year-old child.

According to a press release shared by the Jacksonville Police Department, the parents, Justin Rollins and Deja Rollins, were arrested on Sunday after police responded to a child abuse report regarding a 3-year-old child who had been taken to the Arkansas Children's Hospital for "urgent medical treatment."

While authorities later discovered that the couple had four other children -- ages two, four, seven and 10 -- Justin and Deja were reportedly "not cooperative in providing the location of the other children." However, the four kids were found in a car in the hospital parking lot, the release said.

"When officers arrived at ACH, security advised they received a phone call from Jacksonville Police at 12:30 p.m. informing them of four (4) victims inside a vehicle in the parking lot," according to a Little Rock Police press release. "The victims were removed from the vehicle by ACH security and taken inside the hospital where they appeared to be suffering from heat exhaustion. Officers observed the four victims being treated in the hospital."

Authorities said Jacksonville Police found a "malnourished dog" at the Rollins' home. The dog was seized by Jacksonville Animal Service.

Justin and Deja were taken into custody, and were both charged with five counts of first-degree domestic battery, five counts of neglect of a vulnerable person, five counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, one count of animal cruelty, and one count of obstructing government operations.

On Monday, July 8, the couple's 2-year-old child, Jay'Dien Rollins, who was one of the four children found in the vehicle, died in the hospital. Police did not release details regarding the cause or manner of Jay'Dien's death. However, Little Rock police said an autopsy will be performed.

Following the child's death, Justin and Deja were charged with capital murder.