Missing Dancer's Partner Stayed Back to Eat During Search, Vanished Before Body Was Found: Sister

Birmingham Police Department

The Alabama man went inside to check on the dogs after fireworks began during his family's July 4th celebration -- it was the last time they would see him alive, with his business and romantic partner telling them he jumped out a window and left.

An Alabama man vanished on July 4th during a family get-together in Birmingham shortly after the fireworks began. Deundray Cottrell (above left) was visiting his sister and her family when he went inside to check on the dogs at approximately 9 p.m. They never saw him alive again.

Cottrell's sister, Angelica Harris, shared with Atlanta's WXIA that her brother was visiting for the holiday with his business and romantic partner Julian Morris (above right). The duo are part of a three-man dance trio with DeEric Garnell in Atlanta called Skiiboyz Entertainment.

Cottrell Goes Missing

That's where things got a little odd, according to Harris. She told WXIA that after Cottrell didn't return from checking on the dogs, it was Morris who told her that Cottrell had jumped out of a window and took off running.

Then, according to Harris, as the family immediately began to search for their missing relative, Morris stayed back at her house. The family found Cottrell's sunglasses, cell phone, and a shoe. "Everyone was searching, he was eating," Harris said of Morris. "He was way too chill," she told WXIA. Finally, she asked him to leave.

According to Harris, she offered to let Morris stay her mother's house up the street, but he showed up a few hours later trying to get back into her house. She said her family then called the police and put him on trespass notice, per WXIA.

Speaking with AL.com, Harris said that she did find security footage from multiple Ring camera systems that showed her brother running through yards and jumping over a gate. "It looked like he was looking for refuge," she said. "He was running for his life."

The Birmingham Police Department confirmed the existence of this footage. During their own search, they uncovered some of his clothing and additional security footage of him walking in the area.

"He’s a well-loved, well-known, good hearted person and there’s a lot of people hurting from him being gone," Harris told the outlet. "What's happening doesn't make sense."

Cottrell's Body Discovered

Tragically, Cottrell's body was found two days after his disappearance in a shed. Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department ruled his death a suicide with Morris a person of interest. Unfortunately, no one has been able to find him.

Harris told WXIA that until her brother's body was found, Morris had been calling his phone. "Like nonstop calls, all day. He called, he sent messages, he sent music through the text messages. Just the craziest of things," she said. Morris is not being called a suspect, but police do want to find him for questioning.

Cottrell's other partner, Garnell, paid tribute to him on his own Instagram page. "You pushed me to become a better man by teaching me things that I never learned when growing up," he wrote as part of his lengthy tribute.

"All I can do now is trust God’s plan and be here with our family. Good people are hurting from your loss. Your impact is felt worldwide. We love you, we miss you. No one can ever replace you. I love you beyond death and I know I will come home to you when it’s time."

Harris told WXIA that Garnell had known her brother for more than 14 years, but Morris had only been in the picture since around 2020. She called it unusual that Cottrell had time to visit at all -- saying this was rare with his busy schedule -- and even more odd that he was with Morris and not Garnell, as well.

Aside from serving as CEO of Skiiboyz Entertainment while living in Atlanta the past 10 years, Cottrell worked in marketing and was also working toward getting his doctorate.

Morris Responds

The Birmingham Police Department has been asking the public to help them locate Julian Morris, described as a Black man, 5'6", and 160 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call their Homicide Unite at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

On Wednesday, July 10, Victor Revill, an attorney representing Morris, sent a statement to WAGA (Fox 5 Atlanta) that did not address the ongoing police search for him.

The letter reads, "To Whom It May Concern: Mr. Morris is a college-educated veteran whom has served his country faithfully as a Marine. He has no prior misdemeanor or felony convictions. Despite the false narratives that are being promulgated about him in this situation, he loved Deundray Cottrell and is currently grieving the death of his loved one."