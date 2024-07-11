Savannah Guthrie Recalls Waking Up with a Missing Tooth After a 'Today' Christmas Party

Bravo/YouTube

"A molar was gone!" Guthrie's 'Today' cohost Hoda Kotb said, calling out her pal for not immediately going to the dentist.

Ain't no party, like a Today show party?

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, Today anchor Savannah Guthrie detailed the crazy story about how she lost a tooth while at a Christmas party with her cohosts.

The journalist -- who appeared on WWHL with her cohost Hoda Kotb -- brought up the dental snafu after a caller asked, "Savannah, can you explain how you lost a tooth in a bar while out with your Today show cohosts?"

"It did happen. That was the Christmas party," Guthrie began. "When you're at the Today show Christmas party, it starts at, like, 3 p.m. Lot of day drinking. It was -- I don't know."

"Anyway, everyone left and it ended up being me, Sheinelle [Jones], Dylan [Dreyer] and Jenna [Bush Hager] -- and Laura Jarrett, but she had to leave," she continued.

Guthrie said she didn't realize she lost a tooth until the next day.

"The next thing I know, the morning I wake up, I'm like, I feel like something's missing," she recalled.

"A molar was gone!" Kotb chimed in, to which Guthrie continued, "I was like, 'Where is it?' And I'm like, maybe it was at the Pebble Bar, because it was gone."

Guthrie admitted that she put off getting her tooth fixed, noting that it was the holiday season.

"It was Christmas. It was busy," she explained, adding that she was walking around with a missing tooth "for weeks."

"Longer than weeks!" Kotb said, calling out her friend. "I was like, 'Go to the dentist!'"

"You couldn't see it, it was a molar!" Guthrie added.

Meanwhile, also during the duo's appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kotb shared her thoughts on fans "shipping" her with Kevin Costner following her recent interview with the actor.

"Hoda, how do you feel about viewers shipping you and Kevin Costner after he appeared on Today last month and have the two of you connected since?" a viewer asked, to which host Andy Cohen explained that fans want Costner and Kotb to date.

"Wait, what?" a seemingly surprised Kotb immediately replied, before adding, "I have never, ever heard that. Not one time."

"Well, you've heard it now! Are we into it?" Guthrie jokingly asked her pal.