12 Celebrities Who Really Want To Be On Reality TV

It turns out that celebrities love reality television just as much as everyone else! From The Bachelor to Survivor, celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Khloé Kardashian are tuning in every week. In fact, some stars are so passionate about their favorite show that they’re ready to sign up to take part themselves. While they might have to wait until there’s a celebrity season of their show of choice, there’s no doubt it would make for great television.

1. Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is down to make an appearance on Love Is Blind. After meeting former contestant Alexa Lemieux, Khloé suggested that she and some of her single sisters sign up for the show in the hopes of finding love.

“When Hulu and Netflix collide @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯‍♀️I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?” Khloé captioned the photo with Alexa on Instagram.

2. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is a big fan of the Bachelor franchise and while she hasn’t agreed to be the show’s lead just yet, she says she would make an appearance. While discussing her love for the show, Jennifer joked that the contestants really need someone to talk to -- and agreed that it could be her!

“I think they need a psychologist or psychiatrist…There should be someone they can go and talk to,” she told InStyle. “OK, well, I’ll do that. Gladly. I’ll be the one picking roses in the rose garden.”

3. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish loves Survivor and the show even inspired a line in her song “TV.” She says that when she first watched the show in 2022, it admittedly wasn’t what she expected -- and now she wants to take part one day.

“I kind of had this idea that it was this, like, oh you jump through a hoop and you, like, run through a thing. And it’s not. It is like people almost dying and s--t. I don’t know. I kind of wanna go on it,” Billie told Variety.

She continued, “What’s his name? Mike White, who went on? Amazing. That was actually the season I was watching when I wrote that line. I think that the physical stuff I’d be great at, but you have to do, like, math and s--t, and I would not be good at that.”

4. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer also recently became a fan of Survivor, watching 20 seasons of the show during the COVID lockdown in 2020. In the midst of catching up, Keke tweeted CBS and asked when they were planning on doing a celebrity season for charity because she was ready to take part. When she was later asked what her strategy would be, she said she would befriend everyone but switch it up at the end.

“I’m playing a social game, all the way. ‘Hey what’s up, what’s up, what’s up? How y’all doing? Look I’m gonna tell y’all right now, I really don’t know everything with this stuff but I got y’all back with it,’” Keke said on Hot Ones.

She continued, “Then when it gets towards them last things, I’m showing them how I know how to really hone it in. I’m pulling from the inside out. I’m going to the back of my mind with that meditation level of concentration. It’s going to come out of nowhere. I’m going to win every single one of those ones leading up to the final countdown and I’m going to take it all home.”

5. Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer loves The Bachelor and before she was married, she said she would star on the show under a few conditions. While she jokingly said it was all about the show paying her, she added that she would also have to be allowed to be unapologetically herself.

“They would have to say, ‘We will let you be yourself.’ I would say what was really up…I would be very honest,” she told E! News. “The casting process would have to be different. First of all, their job descriptions are so weird. It’s like, ‘former investment banker.’ They’re like, ‘flower enthusiast.’ You’re like, ‘But what do you do? How come you could leave your life?’ I love when it’s like, ‘I have five kids at home but I just came here to follow my heart.’ It’s like maybe go take care of your kids? I would keep it very real.”

6. John Mayer

John Mayer has admitted to being a fan of the Bachelor franchise and in 2017, he even said he would consider being on the show. While he doesn’t think he’d actually find love, he says it could be a fun experience.

“I think it would be really fun to be The Bachelor. I don’t think that I would find love there, unless they would change the vetting process for who would be the contestants,” John said on The Ellen Show, jokingly adding, “Yeah I think it would be one of the lowest rated shows.”

7. Katy Perry

Katy Perry already had a gig on competition reality show, American Idol, but she says she’d love to be on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Katy has actually been asked to be a guest judge in the past but the timing just hasn’t worked out yet.

“Oh, I want to. I think it’s just been timing, and it’s been one of those things where we tried to do it a couple of times, but the timing hasn’t worked out,” she told Rolling Stone. “I’m definitely going to do it in the future, I hope. Quite honestly, if it weren’t for drag queens, I probably wouldn’t have a career because I probably learned everything from them.”

8. Kendall Jenner

Back in 2016, Kendall Jenner was asked about what television show she’d like to one day appear on during her interview for Vogue’s 73 Questions series. In response, Kendall said it would definitely be The Bachelorette. To this day, Kendall is still a big fan of the show, recently calling it her “Roman empire.”

9. Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris is known to be a big fan of Survivor and told host Jeff Probst that he’s really serious about taking part in the show. After meeting up at a Grammy party, Neil encouraged Jeff to get a celebrity version of the show in the works.

“Mark Burnett and I really want to do a celebrity version,” Jeff told People. “We were just talking about this at a Grammy party last week. Neil Patrick Harris was there, and he told me flat out he wants to play. I challenged him and said ‘Do you really want to do it, or is this just a fun fantasy that will never happen?’ He said, ‘I want to do it.’”

10. Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue has had dreams of appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a guest judge. While they've tried to make it happen in the past, it just hasn’t worked out with scheduling -- but she’s hoping to join the show sometime in the future.

“Hell yeah. I mean, I have to, right? It’s well overdue, and I can totally see myself doing that, and I would love to. I think we've tried to do it before, but it's just schedules,” Kylie told EW.

11. January Jones

January Jones has been a long time viewer of the Bachelor franchise and in 2017, she said that if she could be on any reality show, it would be The Bachelorette. In fact, she had already asked her publicist if she could make it happen, but she advised against it.

“I watch the show, have a couple of glasses of wine, Ben gets kicked off and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be the next Bachelorette and get that guy!’ And [my publicist] says it would ruin my career and I would get shot down. But that’s my dream,” she said on The Late Late Show.

12. KJ Apa

KJ Apa has an alter ego named Fifi, a character he’s been developing since he was just a kid that he says allows him to “express the feminine side” of himself “through moving and physicality.” While he hasn’t showcased himself in Fifi’s hair and makeup just yet, one day, he says he’d love to bring the character to RuPaul’s Drag Race.