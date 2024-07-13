Alec Baldwin's Family Reacts After His 'Rust' Case Is Dismissed

Getty

The actor's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, and three younger brothers -- Stephen, Daniel, and William -- took to social media after a judge dropped the involuntary manslaughter charge against him in the 'Rust' shooting case.

Alec Baldwin's family is weighing in after the actor's Rust case was dismissed.

Following the news that a judge dropped the involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec in the Rust shooting case, Alec's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, and his three younger brothers -- Stephen, Daniel, and William Baldwin took to Instagram to voice their support.

Ireland -- who is Alec's 28-year-old daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Kim Basinger -- shared a throwback photo that featured her as a child sitting on her dad's lap on a couch. She captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Stephen -- who supported Alec, 66, by appearing in court during the trial -- posted an Instagram video that featured a bible quote.

"Dismissed with Extreme Prejudice - nothing can stop what has been set into motion - Hallelujah," the 58-year-old actor wrote in the post's caption, per PEOPLE. "👻 God is good 🙌🏽 love you bro 🎬 that's a [wrap] !!!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

William, 61, reposted a handful of social media posts and videos from news outlets on his Instagram Stories.

Daniel, meanwhile, shared his reaction to the news in an Instagram video.

"[My wife] D'Asia and I are unpacking our bags. We were on our way to Santa Fe to support my brother Alec in the trial he was involved in," he began. "As I'm sure a lot of you have heard, the case was dismissed, the judge saw through all the nonsense and for some legal reasons, so Alec has been exonerated and the case is done."

"But I wanted to take the time to say thank you so much," he continued. "I wanted to reach out to all those people who supported my brother, who have written so many lovely messages to me -- and congratulations today for Alec.

"Thank you for all of the love and friendship, I really appreciate you, and God bless you all," Daniel added.

"Amen," he captioned his post.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Thank you for all of the love and friendship, I really appreciate you and God bless you all," he concluded.

Alec's manslaughter trial took place earlier this week in New Mexico, nearly three years after 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the New Mexico set of Alec's Western film Rust in October 2021. He has continuously claimed that he did not pull the trigger of the gun he was holding.

On Friday, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer announced that she decided to dismiss Alec's involuntary manslaughter trial with prejudice, ruling that prosecutors had hidden evidence from the defense, according to CNN.

This came after Alec's attorneys claimed state investigators withheld evidence from the defense regarding live ammo on the Rust set.

"The state's discovery violation has injected a needless, incurable delay into the jury trial," Sommer said. "Dismissal with prejudice is warranted to ensure the integrity of the judicial system and the efficient administration of justice. Your motion to dismiss with prejudice is granted."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Prosecutors initially charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023 before they dropped the case three months later. They re-filed the case once again in January.

Alec faced up to 18 months in prison. Now, after the case was dismissed with prejudice, he cannot be charged with involuntary manslaughter again.

When Sommer dismissed the case, Alec and his wife Hilaria burst into tears in the courtroom. On Saturday morning, Alec reacted to the ruling on social media, sharing a post on Instagram.

"There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now," he captioned a photo of himself from the trial. "To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."

Alec and Hilaria are currently filming a TLC reality show, The Baldwins. The couple shares seven children with Hilaria: Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 3, Lucia, 3, and Ilaria, 20 months.