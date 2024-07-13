These Actors Revealed How Their Partners Feel About Love Scenes

Everett

"It's kind of a nice voyeuristic way to see your man, but I am kind of weird in that way," said one actress whose husband called her a "little freaky."

For many actors in Hollywood, filming NSFW scenes for their movies and TV shows can be an awkward experience -- but it may be even more uncomfortable for the IRL partners! Although what goes down on set is just acting, it can definitely be a strange experience to watch your husband or wife get intimate with another person. While most actors say that their parents are understanding about that part of their job, most of them admit to completely skipping those scenes when watching their movies!

Here’s what these celeb partners had to say about love scenes…

1. Channing Tatum

Before Channing Tatum’s split from his wife Jenna Dewan, he admitted that they both had a hard time watching each other’s love scenes. While he understood it was all a part of a job, he says they covered each other’s eyes when things got too steamy.

“I mean, she’s a very sexy individual which is obviously why I’m with her. There are many reasons -- but that is definitely very high on the list. She watches when I do love scenes too, and we’ve had to kind of find our way with it. She’ll cover my eyes and I’ll cover hers,” he told Redbook at the time.

2. Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan had quite a lot of steamy scenes in the 50 Shades of Grey series and while he says his wife Amelia Warner was okay with him doing his job, she definitely didn’t tune in to watch afterwards.

“She doesn’t want to watch this. She wants to support me and my work. I won’t be able to sit there myself. I am not going to put any pressure on her either way. It’s her decision. She’s well aware that it’s pretend, but it’s probably not that comfortable to watch,” he told USA Today.

3. Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure’s husband Valeri Bure is not a big fan of any on screen romance for his wife. In fact, Candace shared that while she was filming Fuller House in 2017, he only visited her once or twice on set because he didn’t want to see her with another man.

“He actually doesn’t watch anything that I do for that very reason. Because it is uncomfortable and I totally understand and respect it,” she told Us Weekly. “He’s always held a position that, ‘I don’t want to ever tell you not to or stop you from your job,’ and all that, but he doesn’t want to watch and I respect that. And it’s the boundaries.”

4. Will Smith

Before Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s split, the couple joked about watching each other's love scenes on the big screen. Will actually said that Jada was “a little freaky” and enjoyed seeing Will with other women.

“Unfortunately he’s right. You know, it’s kind of a nice voyeuristic way to see your man, but I am kind of weird in that way. That’s a whole other conversation!” Jada told Extra.

5. Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg isn’t a big fan of love scenes because he wants to respect his wife Rhea Durham. While talking about his film 2 Guns, Mark said he was glad that his character wasn’t a ladies’ man and that his wife prefers it that way too.

“He’s constantly trying to be a ladies’ man but he never scores ... And my wife prefers it that way. I prefer to stay away from scenes with me and naked women -- it doesn’t go down too well,” Mark told Heat magazine.

6. Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan says his wife Keely has a good sense of humor when it comes to his on screen love scenes. In fact, he says she jokingly refers to it as “legal cheating,” while also noting she has a lot of faith and security in him.

“She said it one night at a dinner party because someone said to my wife, ‘How do you feel when you see your husband with all these women?’ That was her retort -- legal cheating,” Pierce said during an appearance on Conan.

7. Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis have now split but before going their separate ways, Eve admitted that she didn’t like watching one of Ewan’s love scenes in particular. While she was fine with most of them, she said she had a difficult time watching Ewan in Trainspotting.

“It was when I was pregnant with Clara, and Ewan was doing Trainspotting. He had a sex scene with Kelly Macdonald, who is delightful. I was putting on all this weight, and she was a beautiful fresh flower,” Eve recalled. “Maybe it was my hormones, but it took me until after the birth not to tremble when I saw her. That is the only time I have ever felt jealous.”

8. Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively doesn’t seem to have a problem with her husband Ryan Reynolds filming sex scenes but she admits it’s not fun to see them in public. When Deadpool first premiered, she said she often saw people watching it while on planes and it got a little uncomfortable.

“It’s kind of torture these days. I’m on a plane and everywhere I look, every screen is my husband in a sex montage throughout the holidays with another woman because everybody wants to watch Deadpool on the plane,” she said on The Tonight Show. “But like for 14 hours your husband having mashed potatoes eaten out of his butthole because that’s in the film. It’s a cruel and unusual form of torture.”

9. Stephen Moyer

Stephen Moyer and his wife Anna Pacquin began dating when they were both starring on True Blood. While their characters were romantic interests at one point, Anna’s character ended up romancing many other male leads. It wasn’t a big deal to Stephen, who actually was a director for some of the scenes.

“There are moments where I’ll be watching on a monitor [and say], ‘Oh, Joe, just move your hand up towards Anna’s breast. Good. And can you move your right thumb just a little bit? ‘Great.’ And then I’ll go, ‘Babe, babe, enjoy it.’ I’m certainly talking to her as ‘babe.’ ‘Darling, go for it,’” he told Entertainment Weekly.

10. Scott Foley

When it came to Scott Foley’s steamy scenes in Scandal, he said his wife Marika Domińczyk was okay with everything that happened on screen. While he wasn’t sure how she was going to react at first, he says she ended up making a joke about it all.

“We actually had a viewing party of the first episode that I was in, and Kerry [Washington] and I had to make out. And we had a viewing party and my wife was there. After the love scene, it was sort of quiet because no one knew how Marika was gonna act. And she broke the silence and said, ‘Why don’t you bring some of that home?!'” he said on The Ellen Show.

11. Thomas Jane

When Patricia Arquette was still married to Thomas Jane, she said that she admittedly wasn’t a fan of his on screen love scenes. When it came to his steamy scenes in Hung, Thomas covered Patricia’s eyes so she didn’t have to see them.