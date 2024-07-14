Shannen Doherty Announced as Cohost of 'Charmed' Rewatch Podcast Shortly Before Death

Getty

The actress -- who died on Saturday -- appeared in the premiere episode of 'The House of Halliwell' podcast, which was released alongside the podcast announcement on July 8.

Less than a week before Shannen Doherty died following a years-long battle with cancer, she had just started taking a walk down memory lane, looking back at her time on Charmed.

Last Monday, iHeartMedia announced that The House of Halliwell: A Charmed Rewatch Podcast had joined iHeartPodcasts, and was relaunching with Doherty as a cohost, alongside her Charmed costars Holly Marie Combs, Drew Fuller, and Brian Krause.

The actress -- who starred as Prue Halliwell in the fantasy drama -- appeared in the premiere episode, which was released on Monday alongside the announcement.

"Prepare to be spellbound as the original cast of Charmed welcomes you inside the House of Halliwell podcast," a description for the podcast read, as noted in a press release. "Relive the witchery, one episode at a time, with Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Drew Fuller and Brian Krause while they rewatch the show right along with you!"

"'Witch' storylines did they love? What REALLY went down behind the scenes of the cult favorite?" the description continued. "From special powers to special effects, the cast is ready to walk us through one of the most talked about sets in TV history. Fighting the forces of evil isn't always easy, but Prue and Piper make it look like wicked fun!"

In Charmed, which ran from 1996 to 2006, Doherty and Combs starred opposite Alyssa Milano, who played the third Halliwell sister, Phoebe. Doherty appeared on the show until Season 3. (She was replaced by Rose McGowan's Paige in Season 4.)

On Sunday, Doherty's rep, Leslie Sloane, announced the sad news of the actress' death. Doherty was 53.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Sloane said, per TMZ. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. While she was believed to be in remission in 2017, in 2019 she learned her cancer had metastasized as Stage 4 in her brain and bones.

Late last month, Doherty shared on her solo podcast, Let's Be Clear, that she started a new round of chemotherapy. Despite being told that her Stage 4 cancer was incurable, she shared that she felt "hopeful" and was maintaining a positive outlook.

Following the news of her passing, celebrities, including several of Doherty's Charmed costars, took to social media to pay tribute.

Alyssa Milano released a statement that read: "It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."

Brian Krause also shared a tribute, writing, "You taught me to be fearless and live with purpose. To know your value and stick to your determinations. Forever loved! Truly heartbroken 😔

Meanwhile, Rose McGowan posted a moving tribute on Instagram, sharing a complication video that featured photos of Doherty.

"Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion. I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live. Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood," McGowan wrote. "Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary."

"Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way," McGowan added. "We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts. May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister 🎭."