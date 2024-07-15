Shannen Doherty’s Charmed Costar Shares Details on Her 'Work Ethic' In Last Days

Getty

"We were lucky enough to record four episodes in the last week or so, and Shannen was just so motivated and determined to help make this show a success and give all of you more insight into what it was in the making and the fun and the behind-the-scenes of Charmed," her former costar and co-host Brian Krause said.

Shannen Doherty was busy at work in her final days.

On Monday, the actress' former Charmed co-star, Brian Krause, gave an emotional introduction to the re-launched House of Halliwell: A Charmed Rewatch Podcast -- which Doherty had just joined last week -- while reflecting on the shocking news of her death at age 53.

"I come to you this evening with a heavy heart after learning the news of Shannen Doherty's passing just yesterday afternoon," Krause said as he began the episode.

He continued, "I know all of us here at the House of Halliwell, iHeart media, social media, all over the world are shocked, devastated. Too young, too talented, too loving, too grateful, too early. Shannen will dearly be missed and we are so honored that she had come on with us, or, had us along with her on this new incantation of the House of Halliwell."

In Charmed, which ran from 1996 to 2006, Doherty and Holly Marie Combs starred opposite Alyssa Milano, who played the third Halliwell sister, Phoebe. Doherty appeared on the show until Season 3. (She was replaced by Rose McGowan's Paige in Season 4.)

Krause, meanwhile, who played Leo Wyatt, Combs' husband, on the WB series, revealed since announcing the relaunch and the news that Doherty would be joining the podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had recorded four episodes of the rewatch podcast, all of which they still plan to release.

"We were lucky enough to record four episodes in the last week or so, and Shannen was just so motivated and determined to help make this show a success and give all of you more insight into what it was in the making and the fun and the behind-the-scenes of Charmed," Krause said.

Touching on her work ethic, the 55-year-old actor added that if Doherty "wanted something done, she got it done, and that's something I learned a long time ago, watching her on set and work and be such a professional and so good at what she did."

The impression she made on him was a "lasting" and "lifelong" one, with Krause getting emotional before closing out the introduction to the podcast episode, which saw Krause, Combs, Doherty and Drew Fuller look back on the 1998 pilot episode of Charmed.

"So perhaps I'll leave you off with this: I know how grateful Shannen was, as I was lucky enough to travel with her to many different places and ComicCons and go backstage and hear from her the things that affected her emotionally," Krause said. "It gave her so much, emotionally, and meeting the fans and hearing the stories and knowing how much it meant to all of you, it filled her greatly and I know that she believed in the House of Halliwell to be the little bit that she was able to give back."

He maintained that the remaining trio will move forward with the rewatch podcast to "honor" Doherty.

"[We'll] continue on in her name, and kick freaking ass, because that's what she would do," he added. "So from us at the House of Halliwell -- we love you and we thank you and please keep Shannen in your prayers."

On Sunday, Doherty's rep, Leslie Sloane, announced the news of her death.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Sloane said, per TMZ. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. While she was believed to be in remission in 2017, in 2019 she learned her cancer had metastasized as Stage 4 in her brain and bones. Late last month, Doherty shared on her podcast Let's Be Clear that she started a new round of chemotherapy. Despite being told that her Stage 4 cancer was incurable, she shared that she felt "hopeful" and was maintaining a positive outlook.

Following the news of her passing several of Doherty's Charmed costars, including Krause, took to social media to pay tribute.

Milano released a statement that read: "It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."

Krause also shared a tribute, writing, "You taught me to be fearless and live with purpose. To know your value and stick to your determinations. Forever loved! Truly heartbroken 😔

Meanwhile, McGowan posted a moving tribute on Instagram, sharing a compilation video that featured photos of Doherty.

"Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion. I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live. Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood," McGowan wrote. "Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary."

"Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way," McGowan added. "We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts. May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister 🎭."