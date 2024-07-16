Amber Rose Slammed By Biden-Harris Campaign Following RNC Appearance

Getty

While MSNBC's Joy Reid caught heat from Rose after criticizing her RNC speech, Van Jones called her appearance "dangerous" for Democrats.

Amber Rose is facing backlashing for her support of Donald Trump.

After praising the former president during her surprise appearance at the Republican National Convention Monday night, the Biden-Harris campaign is condemning the model and social media for her comments about Trump.

"Amber Rose is right about one thing: research is important. Since we’re talking about facts, we brought receipts: Rose said American families were better off when Trump was president – and if she's talking about his billionaire donors, she's right," senior spokesperson Sarafina Chitika told Variety in a statement.

Chitika continued, "But for Black communities, it's the opposite story: Black unemployment, Black uninsured rates, and crime rates skyrocketed under Trump's leadership, because the truth is simple -- Donald Trump doesn't care about us, our lives, or our livelihoods. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote to line the pockets of millionaires like Rose at the expense of actual Black communities, and those are the facts."

Rose claimed to have found her community amongst Trump and his supporters after realizing the MAGA crowd "don't care if you're Black, white, gay or straight. It's all love."

"And that's when it hit me: These are my people," she told the packed RNC audience. "This is where I belong."

But, some political commentators beg to differ with Rose's sentiments, including MSNBC's Joy Reid, who urged Black voters to do their "own research" after watching Rose's speech.

"I don't know anyone who takes their political cues from Amber Rose, but just in case you do, you might want to duplicate doing your own research, because she might not have done it thoroughly," Reid said following Rose's speech.

Reid then labeled Rose "dubious," and said she doesn't believe her endorsement of Trump will speak to Black voters -- in part, she said, because Rose appears racially ambiguous and has previously been accused of trying to downplay her Blackness.

Rose, whose father is white and whose mother is Black, previously said she does not consider herself a Black woman, and identifies as biracial.

"They brought somebody whose whole career is based on Black culture -- she used to be on a show on BET, that's the reason most people know who she is, she dated one of the most prominent African American rappers in the business, in the history of hip-hop -- so her whole culture came from Black culture, even though she says she's not a Black person herself," Reid said, referring to Rose's relationships with Kanye "Ye" West and Wiz Khalifa.

"The fact that she is now the person they're using to try to recruit young people of color, and to say that this is the person who is the endorser of Donald Trump when she won't even claim the culture that brought her to the table, I'm dubious that this will work," the MSNBC anchor concluded.

Hi @JoyAnnReid I’ve never said I wasn’t black I said I identify as biracial. I’m not going to invalid my white father to make you feel more comfortable. Stop being a race baiter ur president does enough race baiting for all of us — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) July 16, 2024 @DaRealAmberRose

Rose hit back at Reid's claims in post on X (formerly Twitter), standing firm in her support of Trump, "I've never said I wasn't Black I said I identify as biracial. I'm not going to invalid my white father to make you feel more comfortable."

She continued, "Stop being a race baiter ur president does enough race baiting for all of us."

Rose's support of Trump has been largely surprising for her fans, who have seen her slam the former president over the years, and even championed a feminist-led "Slut Walk" that upheld pro-choice ideologies.