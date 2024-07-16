Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon Tear Into J.D. Vance on Late Night

CBS/NBC/Getty

Colbert called him the "Pillsbury Douche-boy" while bringing up Vance's former criticism of Trump, while Meyers slammed Vance's "opportunistic" response to the assassination attempt on Trump.

Donald Trump announced J.D. Vance as his running mate at the Republican National Convention on Monday -- and hours later, late night hosts came in fresh with their reactions.

Prior to his appearance at the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Trump announced that the Hillbilly Elegy writer would be his pick for vice president. In the announcement prior to the start of the RNC, Trump wrote, "J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, 'Hillbilly Elegy,' became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country."

He continued, "J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond. As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

That decision was met with some criticism and mockery from late night hosts however. See how they reacted below.

Stephen Colbert Reacts to J.D. Vance

Going live after the convention, Stephen Colbert first addressed Trump picking "Ohio senator and Pillsbury Douche-boy, JD Vance" as his running mate.

"Trump may have picked Vance to give longevity to his movement, because if elected, Vance would be one of the youngest vice presidents in history at 39. Or as young people call it, old," he then quipped.

Colbert, like many on social media, then pointed out some of Vance's past comments about Trump -- and how those remarks made him a curious pick.

"JD Vance wasn't always the obvious choice. For several years he was a self-described Never Trumper," said Colbert. "Calling the former president 'cultural heroin' and speculating Trump might be 'America's Hitler.' Yikes, how do you get the job after that?"

Seth Meyers Condemns J.D. Vance

It appears Seth Meyers' monologue was filmed before Vance was formally announced as Trump's running mate -- but that didn't spare the senator from some condemnation from the Late Night host.

After addressing the assassination attempt on Trump and saying "an including politics of compassion, empathy and community" is "what we need" right now as a country, he added, "What we don’t need are the opportunistic purveyors of paranoia, suspicion and fear who have already rushed to fill the void with incendiary conspiracy theories and lies."

He then began to show news coverage of how people including Vance, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Mike Collins reacted to the attempt by demonizing Biden and the Democratic party.

Vance's post read: "Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."

"At a time when things are bad, you are choosing to make things worse," Meyers said, addressing all three of them. "You are choosing to inflame the national mood at a dangerous moment, rather than show the leadership and basic decency it would take to calm things down. You should be ashamed. Please stop."

"You're also wrong. Engaging in the work of democracy and peaceful persuasion is the opposite of inciting violence. It's what we need more of, not less," he continued. "Accurately describing the dangers of autocracy and warning against attempts to dismantle our democracy have nothing to do with political violence. Speaking plainly about the specter of authoritarianism is not only our democratic right; it’s our civic duty. We must all continue to do it."

Jimmy Fallon Mocks J.D. Vance

At the top of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host first joked, "Vance is 39, half Trump's age. And it's a weird coincidence, because Kamala Harris is 59, which is half Biden's age."

He then dug a bit more into Vance and Trump, quipping, "Vance is an Ivy league educated attorney. That makes sense, Trump got a VP and a lawyer for the price of one."

Pulling up a photo of Vance, Fallon also mocked his appearance, saying, "I didn't realize Cabbage Patch Kids made bearded dolls. Interesting. He looks like a Civil War re-enactor who shops at Men's Wearhouse."