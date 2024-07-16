Sharon Osbourne Says Husband Ozzy's Health Issues Have Delayed Move Back to England

Getty

"We wanna go back so bad," Sharon said, citing the Black Sabbath rocker's various ailments as the reason for they've had to push back their return.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne aren't headed back across the pond just yet!

During the latest episode of their Osbournes Podcast, the pair shared an update on their impending move, nearly two years after the Black Sabbath rocker announced that the couple would be moving back to the United Kingdom after more than two decades of living in Los Angeles.

"We're trying to get on a flight," Ozzy, 75, said, responding to a listener's question about the move.

Sharon went on to explain that while that may be, Ozzy's health issues are to blame in large part for the delayed trip.

In addition to being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, the 75-year-old singer revealed in January that he's had "seven surgeries in the past five years," including his fourth spinal surgery in September 2023.

"It just seems that every time we're set to go, something happens with Ozzy's health," Sharon said Tuesday. "We'll get there."

"We wanna go back so bad, but we'll get there. Won't we, Ozzy?" she added.

"Yeah," he responded, before receiving some encouraging words from his wife: "We will."

As for their desire to leave the U.S., both Sharon and Ozzy revealed back in 2022 that it was due in part to the fraught political climate and increasing cases of things like gun violence -- something that's uncommon in England as guns are largely banned in the country.

"Everything's f---ing ridiculous there," he told The Observer in 2022, "I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It's f---ing crazy."

He continued, "I don't want to die in America," Ozzy added, noting the famous cemetery in Los Angeles. "I don't want to be buried in f---ing Forest Lawn. I'm English. I want to be back. ... It's just time for me to come home."

Sharon, 71, concurred, adding, "America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

At the time, the pair, who are parents to Kelly Osbourne, 39, Jack Osbourne, 38, and Aimee Osbourne, 40, as well as Jessica and Louis, whom Ozzy singer shares with his first wife, Thelma Riley, had sent their sights on a February 2023 move date, and had were in the process of renovating their Buckinghamshire home.