YouTuber Billy LeBlanc Says Girlfriend Natalie Clark Died After Eating Raw Oysters

After saying his girlfriend died from a rare bacterial infection, LeBlanc shared another video telling followers Natalie "did pass away" and this was "not some kind of way to get somebody to follow me."

YouTuber Billy LeBlanc is mourning the loss of girlfriend Natalie Clark, who died after they both allegedly contracted vibrio vulnificus, a deadly infection, after eating raw oysters.

Billy, who has over 200k subscribers on YouTube and founded the Bratayley family channel, shared that he was very close to death from the virus himself. He said he was hospitalized for 12 days and in the intensive care unit for eight days.

"I’m sure none of you know but I recently almost died. I was in the hospital for 12 days," Billy wrote in the caption of the Instagram carousel post consisting of pictures of the couple. "Unfortunately Natalie didn't make it and she passed away."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Billy, 44, continued in his caption recounting their times together saying "I will always remember how we got lost everywhere together. I will always love her and miss her."

"Hold your loved ones tight you, never know when it’ll be the last time you see them," he concluded," before adding in the comments, ""We both got vibrio vulnificus from raw oysters."

Billy's mother, Yvette Berthelot LeBlanc, shared a post on Facebook on July 6th telling people to pray for their family and for Natalie's son 17-year-old son Julian Clark.

"Please continue to pray for Natalie’s son Julian for her family and for Billy, both for his health and his heart," she wrote. "Again I couldn't do life without all the prayers and support from my family and friends."

Natalie was first introduced on LeBlanc's personal Just Billy LeBlanc YouTube channel as his girlfriend in 2020; since then, both he and her son Julian have made appearances in his videos.

The YouTuber was formerly married to Katie LeBlanc, 43, and ran the incredibly popular Bratayley channel together, which featured their children. The two share their daughters Jules, 19, and Hayley, 15, as well as their son Caleb, who tragically passed away at age 13 from an undetected heart condition in October 2015.

The former couple later separated in 2019, before he launched his solo channel.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

LeBlane took to Instagram this morning to address the overwhelming response to Clark's death.

"Yes, Natalie did pass away. It it not some kind of way to get somebody to follow me or anything like that," he said. "We ate oysters, we both felt sick for a couple days and then I woke up and she was gone.