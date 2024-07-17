2024 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

Shows like The Bear, Hacks and Baby Reindeer are expected to have a good showing at this year's event.
The nominations for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards -- honoring the best in television -- were revealed Wednesday morning.
Emmy Award winners Tony Hale (Veep) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) were tapped to announce the noms alongside Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego. To be eligible this year, shows had to air between June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024 -- meaning, for a series like The Bear, noms are for the show's second season and not the one most recently dropped.
Watch the reveal below:
And while shows like Succession, Beef, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso pulled in a majority of the nominations last year -- with every nominee for supporting actor in a drama coming from either Succession or White Lotus -- they're all out of the running this year, meaning a fresher pool of nominees.
Coming out on top was The Bear, which set a new record for nominations in a single year in the Comedy category with 23 -- including noms for Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis and Bob Odenkirk. Shōgun, meanwhile, lead the Drama category with 25 nominations.
There were 36-first time performer nominees across all categories -- including Dakota Fanning, Matt Berry, the stars of Baby Reindeer and Jonathan Bailey -- and a few stars up for multiple categories, like Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph.
Other projects which really popped this year included Mr. & Mrs. Smith, True Detective: Night Country, the final season of The Crown and newcomer Fallout on the Drama side -- while Hacks, Abbott Elementary and What We Do In the Shadows all also picked up multiple nominations.
Vanderpump Rules also picked up the show's second nomination, as the Scandoval fallout continued on the most recent season. Treat Williams, meanwhile, was honored with a posthumous nomination for FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans.
The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 15 on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu. No host has yet been announced.
The top categories are below, see the full list of nominations here.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Show Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders In the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons In Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do In the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders In the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders In the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hria, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, SNL
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nestor Carbonell, Shōgun
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Claire Foy, The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In the Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In the Building
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristin Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Eric Andre, The Eric Andre Show
Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Mena Suvari, RZR
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Outstanding Television Movie
Mr. Monk's Last Case
Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Outstanding Animated Program
Blue Eye Samurai
Bob's Burders
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men '97
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Down Under
Love on the Spectrum US
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Password
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Jane Lynch, Weakest Link
Keke Palmer, Password
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune