Tell Me Lies Star Jackson White Mourns Late Father Jack White: 'This Guy Taught Me Everything'

Getty

The actor's mother, actress Katey Sagal, also reacted to his tribute to her ex -- a drummer for Rick Springfield and Tina Turner.

Jackson White, best known for playing Stephen on the Hulu drama series Tell Me Lies, wrote a heartfelt message on his Instagram about his father, Jack Cameron White, who passed away at age 70.

Jack, who was formerly married to Married...with Children actress Katey Sagal from 1993 to 2000, shared was dad to both Jackson, 28, and Sarah Grace White, 29.

Jackson announced his father's death in a carousel post comprised of photos showing him playing the drums, spending time with his children when they were young, as well as some solo pictures of him smiling.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"This guy taught me everything," Jackson began in his caption. "We had ups and downs, as a man has with their father. But in the end it was just love."

Jackson continued, "He was an open book, a fighter, genuinely the funniest person my sister and I knew, and single handedly invented the loudest most powerful back beat of any drummer I’ve ever seen. He's not in pain anymore."

"And we get to remember him, 6 foot 4 with a denim shirt and a Starbucks muffin, driving us around, teaching us every important song ever written." Jackson concluded. "I'm wearing his shoes every day. Not a metaphor he had really cool shoes. Big Jack White. 1954-2024. I love you dad forever."

His mother Katey, 70, who also played Jackson's on-screen mom in Tell Me Lies, responded to his post by commenting, "Beautiful Jackson and Beautiful Sarah I will always be grateful to your dad for you! Thank you Jack❤️🙏 Finally free."

Before his death, Jack was a drummer for several artists including Ike, Tina Turner and Rick Springfield. In his own tribute, Springfield remembered white as a "long time friend, cohort, passionate musician, loving crazy boy, fiery drummer, and deep soul."

Per Springfield, White passed away "surrounded by his beautiful family" after entering hospice. "He was on all the drugs you are allowed to take on your way out and was thankfully feeling no pain," he wrote, "He was funny and loving and we talked for over two hours. It was such a great conversation and Jack was the driving force, still."

"A complex man, damaged, ferocious, cantankerous, loving, and above all, a good good soul," Springfield concluded. "God speed sweet JDub. I will miss you and know that your life left its mark on me, in a good way. 😃 You are the man."