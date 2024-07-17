Katie Maloney Slams Tom Sandoval for Lawsuit Against Ariana Madix

Getty

Katie Maloney is coming for Tom Sandoval after learning about Tom Sandoval's latest jab at his ex.

After TMZ revealed Tuesday that Sandoval filed a lawsuit against Madix claiming she "obtained access" to his phone and found explicit videos of Rachel Leviss without his "authorization or permission" in March 2023, Maloney was quick to react.

"Authorized permission … interesting choice of words pal. Anyways, you f--king suck dude," the Something About Her sandwich shop co-owner wrote in the comments after a Bravo blog picked up the story.

Maloney elaborated in another comment Wednesday, responded to a fan who wrote, "wonder if he had 'authorized permission' to screen record the video in the first place. Riiiiiight 🤢," referencing the screen-recorded FaceTime call between him and Leviss, to which Maloney replied: "No he didn't but he did share his phone [sic] pass code [sic] with his partner at the time. Mans [sic] confused about how that bit works I guess."

Maloney continued her defense of Madix by heaping some praise on her longtime friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star, reposting a clip of the Love Island USA star showing off her outfit in a video shared on the show's profile.

"Cream rises to the top," Maloney captioned the clip.

As for the docs, Sandoval alleged Madix "made copies" of the video on his phone and sent it to "Leviss and third parties" without his consent. Though she's talked about seeing the footage, Madix has denied sharing the video with anyone else.

Madix and Sandoval's nearly 10-year relationship came to an end in March 2023 after she discovered said video on Sandoval's phone, revealing a months-long affair between him and Leviss.

Dubbed Scandoval, the fallout from the affair played out the show's season 10 finale and most recent 11th season, with Madix and Sandoval engaging in a bitter back and forth about their breakup, their shared home and more.

Madix did have a response to Sandoval's lawsuit via her attorney, Jordan Susman, telling TMZ Tuesday, "It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix. From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing. Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices."

The statement continued, "He has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image. Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims."

In a statement from Sandoval's attorney, while the reality star says he "accepts full responsibility for the affair" he "strongly denies" the allegations made against him and Madix made by Leviss, who filed a lawsuit of her own after the former couple, accusing them of eavesdropping, revenge porn, invasion of privacy and inflicting emotional distress.

Sandoval responded by countersuing Leviss in April and demanded that the case be dismissed. Madix also filed her own countersuit.