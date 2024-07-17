Savannah Chrisley Says She Wears Trump Comparisons as 'Badge of Honor' During RNC Speech

Getty

Savannah Chrisley is advocating for her family.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was on-hand at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Tuesday night where she compared her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley -- who are currently serving time on fraud and tax evasion charges -- to former President Donald Trump.

"72600019 and 72601019," Savannah said, reading off her parents prison identification numbers. "These may be just numbers to you. But to me, they're my whole heart. These numbers are my parents' identification numbers in our federal prison system."

Detailing her parents' case, Savannah said her parents were persecuted and defrauded by a business partner of theirs, leading to what she later called "warrantless" raids and "harassment" that ended with an "Obama-appointed judge" sentencing the Chrisleys to a collective 19 years in prison.

"I'll never forget what the prosecutor said in the most heavily Democrat county in the state before an Obama-appointed judge," Chrisley said on the RNC stage. "He called us the 'Trumps of the South.' Hey, it's fine, he meant it as an insult, but let me tell ya, boy do I wear it as a badge of honor."

Their sentences have since been reduced, with Todd set to serve 10 years in prison, while Julie's five-year sentence has been recently overturned.

The pain still runs deep for Savannah, with the reality star sharing with the Republican crowd how she was given custody of her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe, who were 16 and 10 when Todd and Julie were sentenced.

"I got custody of my brother and sister," Savannah shared at the Republican National Convention on July 16. "And you don't know heartache until you look two children in the eyes and say, 'I don’t know when mom and dad are coming home.''

At the convention, the 26-year-old said she believed her family's "public profile and conservative beliefs" were part of the reason they were targeted and compared them to a similarly convicted Trump, who was recently branded a felon after being found guilty of falsifying business records.

Savannah called for Trump, if re-elected, to rain down on President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who has faced legal troubles of his own, as she rattled off verses from the Bible.

She also advocated for the release of former Trump White House aide, Steve Bannon, noting that "he should be home," after being forced to serve 4-month sentence in federal prison for defying congressional subpoena related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Savannah is also hopeful Trump can hold "rogue prosecutors" like the ones who put her parents behind bars "accountable," and get rid of immunity -- which was given to the Chrisleys' business partner for complying with the federal government.

"We need to expose the Democrats' corruption and better yet, the Biden family's corruption," she said to cheers. "And guess what, I know just the man for that job. Donald J. Trump has only one conviction that matters and that is his conviction to make America great again."