Reign Disick Calls Out Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Extreme PDA on Family Vacation

"Didn't you just have a baby. Don't get another one this quick!" he exclaimed at one point, as Kourtney jokingly worries Reign is picking up his dad Scott Disick's sense of humor.

Reign Disick is ready for his closeup.

The 9-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick really stole the spotlight on Wednesday's new hour of The Kardashians, as Kourt and Travis Barker took some of their children to Australia while his band, blink-182, toured the country.

For Kourtney, she saw it as a way to spend some more time with Reign and Penelope, while her oldest child, Mason, decided to stay home with his father, Scott.

"I am in Australia, we made it, we've been having the best time. Travis is touring to different cities in Australia for about a week. Because I was on bed rest before and having a newborn at home, I haven't really had any outings with my other kids, so I really wanted to stay in Sydney," she explained. "Mason is home with his dad, which makes me really sad, but I'm making the most of every second."

The couple was also joined by their newborn son Rocky, though he remained out of sight for the episode as Kourtney spent time with her other children looked over the baby when he slept.

Reign's attitude really started to show as he, Penelope and Kourt went over their peak and pit of the trip. After P said she wasn't thrilled about all the sharks down under, Reign exclaimed, "Who cares? 1%, we're gonna get bit. I'll take the risk!"

When asked whether they loved Australia, he said, "Sure," before winking directly into the camera.

"I don't know where he gets his sense of humor. He's like a mini Jim Carrey," Kourtney remarked in a confessional. "I'm starting to get a lot of vibes like his dad, I think he's starting to get that sense of humor. I'm like, just what we need."

Later in the hour, Travis joined the group as he returned to Sydney after 9 days on the road. That, according to Kourtney, was the longest they had spent apart since Rocky's birth.

As they took the two kids out on a boat ride, Kourtney and Travis then began to share some of their trademark PDA, hugging and smooching up a storm as Reign walked into the galley. Mom, stop making out with Travis, bro!" he exclaimed, before saying, "Didn't you just have a baby. Don't get another one this quick!"

The lovebirds laughed off the comment in the moment, before Kourt defended their behavior in a confessional. "I think it's a beautiful thing to see parents, especially ones that just had a new baby, be affectionate and loving," she explained. "There's nothing wrong with that."

As they continued to canoodle, Reign then asked, "Are you giving her a hickey now?!" -- before his mother told him, "No, it's a gentle kiss on my neck. I just missed him." To that, Reign again looked directly into camera and said, "Uhhh, right."

The group later met up with Mark Hoppus and his wife Skye, as they shut down an amusement park for the day. Overall, Kourtney said the trip was a special one for them, as Travis was seen having a blast with both of his stepchildren.