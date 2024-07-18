How Neve Campbell and Jennifer Love Hewitt Really Felt About Scary Movie

Everett Collection

Anna Faris reveals her interactions with the pair, whose films Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer were lampooned by Scary Movie.

Scary Movie's Anna Faris is setting the record straight about how the actresses who originally played the characters she spoofed thought about the slasher parody.

Faris played Cindy Campbell in the first four Scary Movie films from 2000 to 2006, in a role which poked fun at both Neve Campbell -- who plays Sidney Prescott in the Scream franchise -- and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who played Julie James in I Know What You Did Last Summer films.

"I have met Neve, but at auditions later on," Faris told People. "I felt the need to kind of awkwardly apologize, and she was so lovely."

Campbell starred in the first five films of the Scream franchise, but didn't return to Scream VI after feeling the salary offer wasn't equal to her value. Earlier this year, she confirmed that she will return to the franchise for Scream 7 -- following the exits of both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Of Hewitt's reaction, Faris said, "After the first one [Scary Movie] came out, she sent me a huge bouquet of flowers. She said, 'I just thought that was so funny.' It was really lovely."

Hewitt, who starred in the first two films the franchise, is also returning to her horror roots for a yet-untitled I Know What You Did Last Summer film set to release in July 2025.

"My goal was to play stupid enough so that no one would think I was actually mocking anybody. I can mock myself pretty well, I guess." Faris recounted about her role in Scary Movie. "But — at least that I know of — no one has been super upset with me."

As for if Faris would return to the franchise as well, she says there is one person that would make her return -- Regina Hall, who played her best friend Brenda Meeks.