Comedy Icon Bob Newhart Dead at 94, Hollywood Pays Tribute

Getty

Hollywood has lost another legend -- Bob Newhart has passed away at 94.

On Thursday, the comedy icon's longtime publicist, Jerry Digney, announced that Newhart died in his Los Angeles home on Thursday "after a series of short illnesses."

The account-turned-actor -- who was known for his deadpan delivery and humor -- rose to fame in 1960 with his stand-up comedy album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart, which won three Grammy Awards in 1961.

Following his success in his stand-up career, Newhart went on to star in two beloved CBS sitcoms, The Bob Newhart Show, which ran from 1972 to 1978, and Newhart, which aired from 1982 to 1990.

He later made a handful of appearances in successful TV shows and appeared in several films, most noticeably as Papa Elf in the 2003 Christmas film, Elf, opposite Will Ferrell.

Despite his successful TV career, Newhart did not win an Emmy until 2013 for his guest appearance as Arthur Jeffries on The Big Bang Theory.

He is survived by his four children -- Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy and Robert -- and grandchildren. Newhart's wife of 60 years, Virginia "Ginnie" Newhart, died last year.

Following the news of Newhart's passing, Hollywood and beyond took to social media to pay tribute.

Comedy filmmaker Judd Apatow shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Bob Newhart was the kindest most hilarious man. He asked me to make a documentary about his friendship with Don Rickles. I was so lucky to get to spend that time with my hero. His brilliant comedy and gentle spirit made everyone he encountered so happy."

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco shared a photo of herself and Jeffries on set on her Instagram Stories, writing, "What a dream it was to witness the genius that was Bob Newhart. He was classy, kind, generous and absolutely hilarious. Every take - every time. Icon forever."

"I will never forget you, Bob! Thank you for making our dreams come true!"

