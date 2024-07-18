Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Son Has a Rare Skin Condition

Instagram

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her family's struggles with autoimmune skin conditions.

While appearing on Monday's episode of the She MD podcast, the reality star revealed one of her sons suffers from vitiligo.

Kim -- who shares North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West -- shared her son's diagnosis while getting candid about her years-long battle with psoriasis.

"It came from my mom, went to me ... and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly," said Kim, 43, who didn't reveal which of her sons has the condition.

"We got it under control," she added. "I didn't know anything about it, but having to learn about it and figuring out where it came from and that it's hereditary and just learning more and being able to share that with people [has been a blessing]."

She also shared that her kids "have a little bit of eczema."

Vitiligo is a "chronic autoimmune disorder that causes patches of skin to lose pigment or color," according to the National Institute of Health (NIH). It's more common in those who have a family history of the condition or have been diagnosed with other autoimmune disorders, including psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. According to Pfizer, vitiligo is rare, impacting only 0.5% to 1% of the world population.

Other celebrities who have revealed their vitiligo diagnosis, include model Winnie Harlow, Jon Hamm, Holly Marie Combs, and perhaps most famously, Michael Jackson.

Meanwhile, Kim has been open up about her battle with psoriasis.

Like vitiligo, psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin disorder. According to the NIH, it occurs when the immune system becomes overactive and causes skin cells to multiply too quickly. The disease can cause red, itchy, scaly patches on the skin, including the scalp, elbows, and knees.

The Skims founder said she was the only one of Kris Jenner's children who inherited the disease from her.

Kim said she first experienced symptoms when she was 30 and wore a sequined dress to her nephew Mason's birthday party. After Kris noticed Kim's rash, she immediately told her daughter that she had psoriasis.

She shared that she got a cortisone shot at the time, and it caused her condition to be "dormant" for about five years, before it returned.

"And I've never gotten rid of it again, and it's here to stay," Kim said.

The Kardashians star opened up about the treatments and remedies she's used over the years to help her symptoms, sharing that she's "tried everything"

"I'll do anything. I've tried … special herbs, the holistic way, a celery juice diet for six weeks, every topical cream, every soap from natural to unnatural," she said.

Earlier this year, Kim shared a video in which she gave her followers an inside look at her SKKN offices, including the tanning bed.