Armie Hammer Gets Candid About Cannibalism Accusations, Cheating on Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers

"You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone," the disgraced actor said while addressing the allegations.

Armie Hammer is opening up about those cannibalism allegations.

In a new episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored airing Friday, the disgraced actor got candid about those career-ending claims, and the multiple affairs that saw the demise of his marriage with now ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

Hammer, who was accused of cannibalism and sexual assault by multiple partners in 2021, continues to deny the allegations, and was not charged with any crimes, telling Morgan that all of the relationships he had were consensual and any kinks acted out were part of consensual role play.

"You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone," Hammer told Morgan via Page Six.

While discussing his relationship with Effie Angelova, who accused him of sexual assault and abuse, Hammer called it "a very intense affair," adding that it was "very sexually charged, between two people with very similar proclivities and kinks."

"Any of those conversations that we [he and Angelova] had inside of that relationship, when you take them outside of that context and put them into broad daylight, it doesn't look so good," he acknowledged.

Hammer said that he was "introduced to" a lot of kinks that he enjoyed by Effie, saying, "She had more experience in the area."

"You know, different people have different sexual fantasies. And there's a very broad spectrum of sexuality, and people are allowed to engage with their own sexuality however it fits them and what they do," he explained.

Hammer also seemed to acknowledge that cannibalism role-play played a part in their relationship saying that it "was just sort of born out of a desire, to sort of like, 'I want you so completely,' and 'I want you so totally' that it's almost like 'I want to eat you.'''

While speaking to Morgan, Hammer also touched on some of the other allegations of abuse made by Courtney Vucekovich, another one of his exes.

"I will say this, there are people that I left who were hurt and who were upset. None of those people were hurt or upset because I pushed any sexual boundaries that they weren’t interested in exploring or trying," he said.

He even addressed accusations that he branded his ex, Paige Lorenze, implying that the accusation was taken out of context.

"I wouldn't say brand. No … There was a scenario that we talked about beforehand, that we had discussed where, you know, I would basically take a little, tiny point and just kind of trace the letter 'A,'" he claimed. "Just like the tip of a small knife … I mean, there wasn't even blood in the situation. It was more like a scrape. It's along the lines of couples getting their own initials tattooed on each other."

As far as the multiple affairs he had while with Chambers, Hammer admitted that he was faithful to his wife, with whom he shares daughter, Harper, 9, and son, Ford, 7, for "a long time" before he eventually cheated.

He said that he was involved with "probably more [people] than the average person would be exposed to" while they were together.

"I wouldn't say many hundreds," Hammer quipped.

"No, you know, I would say enough," he added before calling it a "dark, painful time" in his life.

"It's also something that I have to accept is on me. I had an affair on my wife," Hammer maintained. "Obviously, I'm not the first person in the history of Hollywood to do that, but I did it, and it's less than becoming behavior that I have to own."