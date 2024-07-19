Kate Beckinsale Reacts to 'Warrior Queen' Britney Spears' Support

Getty/Instagram

Beckinsale's comments come after Spears shared a lengthy post hitting back at criticism of her own dance videos by Ozzy Osbourne and remarks over Kate's outfits.

Kate Beckinsale is saying "Gimme More" when it comes to support from other women, especially Britney Spears.

On Thursday, the Underworld actress showed her appreciation for Spears, after the singer fiercely defended her from trolls attacking her appearance and outfit choices on Instagram this week.

"Women supporting women is my favourite thing," wrote Kate, sharing Britney's original post. "Thank you @Britneyspears, warrior queen of all queens for your incredibly sweet post 🩷🩷🩷🩷 all the love right back 🩷🩷🩷🩷🌸🌸🌸🌹🌹🌹🌹🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🤍🤍."

Britney started her initial post by gushing over Kate's film, Serendipity, as well as her British accent, before coming to her defense.

"I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content," wrote Spears, before praising some of Beckinsale's clapbacks.

She also compared some of the hate Beckinsale received to criticism she herself faced from Ozzy Osbourne this week, after he slammed her dance videos.

"I'm gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f--k off," she ended her post

Beckinsale is no stranger to online hate and, in a recent post, said she had been bullied about not doing "age-appropriate things."

After someone in the comments then told her to, "Go do some squats. I think ur ass ran away," she opened up about her recent health scare in detail.

"I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly and then I was in the hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus which made me vomit copious amounts of blood," Beckinsale replied. "I found eating very hard and I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father."

"So l'm not really concerned about what you think about my ass. Maybe you should worry about your own f--king ass," she concluded. "I suggest shoving something up it-like a large pineapple or a brick."