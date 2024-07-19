Whoopi Goldberg Slams Trump's Granddaughter For Trying to 'Humanize' Him at RNC

ABC/Getty

"Don't fall for that," The View moderator said, sharing her thoughts after Trump's 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, made a speech about the former president to "show a side of my grandpa that people don't often see."

And The View's Whoopi Goldberg has a message for voters: don't fall for it.

On Thursday's episode of The View, the moderator slammed Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump's speech after the 17-year-old praised the former president at the Republican National Convention, and attempted to "show a side of my grandpa that people don't often see."

"I know his grandchild was up on the thing and they're trying to humanize [Trump] and change your idea about who this guy is," Goldberg said. "Don't fall for that."

Kai is Trump's eldest grandchild. She is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

Kai took the stage at Wednesday night's RNC, where she gushed about her "normal," "caring," and "loving" grandfather.

"When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me," she said, sharing that Trump checks in with her at school, and asks about her golf game. "Even when he's going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I'm doing.'

She went on to share her thoughts on the attempted assassination of her grandfather at his Pennsylvania rally over the weekend, saying she was "shocked" when she heard the news that Trump had been shot.

"It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person," she said.

Kai also called out the "media" for putting Trump "through hell."

"The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is," she said. "He's very caring and loving, he truly wants the best for this country."

Goldberg brought up Trump's granddaughter's speech during Thursday's discussion about growing calls for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election. Despite her cohosts saying Biden should step down, Goldberg expressed that she's still supporting Biden at this point.

"He doesn't always say the right thing, the right way, but he gets stuff done," she explained. "But he gets stuff done. That's what I'm interested in."

"I don't care how old you are," she added. "I don't care if you can't put two sentences together. If you get the job done, then I'm gonna follow you because that's what I'm looking for."