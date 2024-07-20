11 Celebrities Who Predicted They'd Be Famous

Getty

Years before these celebs ever stepped foot on set or in a music studio, they predicted that they would one day be famous…and they were actually right.

Following your dreams takes a lot of confidence -- and a little bit of manifestation! For some celebrities, they always knew they were bound for stardom, even before they began their careers. Years before these celebs ever stepped foot on set or in a music studio, they predicted that they would one day be famous…and they were actually right. They let their intuition guide and it led them all the way to Hollywood.

Find out which stars knew they’d be famous…

1. Kim Kardashian

Back when Kim Kardashian was just 13 years old, she knew she would be famous. In a video from her 8th grade graduation, Kim can be seen goofing off while talking to the camera -- and she even predicts that she’s going to be famous one day.

“Does everyone get a tape of this? Because I hope you do, so you can see me when I’m famous and ... you'll remember me as this beautiful little girl,” Kim said in the video.

2. Will Smith

Will Smith declared he was going to be famous after getting his heart broken as a teenager. Will vowed to find fame and fortune after being cheated on and he made it happen! Before he even graduated high school, he had a song on the radio.

“When I was 15, my girlfriend cheated on me. And from that moment, in this bizarre psychological twist, I wanted to be the most famous entertainer on Earth,” Will said on Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

3. Noah Centineo

When Noah Centineo was just an aspiring actor, he met late-night host James Corden and predicted that he would be famous enough to be on his show one day. Just a year later, Noah made it happen.

“I went up to you and I said, ‘James Corden, I’m going to be on your show.’ And you said, ‘When?’ And I said, ‘Eventually,’” Noah explained on the show. “He goes, ‘Well this is going to be one hell of a story.’”

4. Tobey Maguire

Growing up, Tobey Maguire had no doubt in his mind that he was going to be famous. He says that as he got older, it drove him to do better and become the best version of himself, working towards his goal of being successful.

“I’m self-aware enough to understand that it’s statistically very hard to achieve the position I’m in. But I also think I have a lot of ingredients that are right for the path that I've chosen,” he told The Guardian. “Since I was around 15, I knew I’d be successful. Since I was 17 or 18, I always knew I wanted to live a great version of my life. And so I got those ideas, and they have been north stars to me.”

5. Jennifer Lawrence

Long before Jennifer Lawrence was an actress, she knew she was going to be famous. Looking back, Jennifer says she used to think about what it would be that would make her well known, even considering careers as a news anchor or a motivational speaker.

“I’ve never said this before because there is no way to say it without it being completely misunderstood, but ever since I was really little, I always had a very normal idea of what I wanted: I was going to be a mom and I was going to be a doctor and I was going to live in Kentucky. But I always knew that I was going to be famous,” she told Vogue in 2013.

She continued, “I, honest to God, don’t know how else to describe it. I used to lie in bed and wonder, ‘Am I going to be a local TV person? Am I going to a motivational speaker?’ It wasn’t a vision. But as it’s kind of happening, you have this buried understanding: Of course.”

6. Lady Gaga

When Lady Gaga released her debut album The Fame back in 2008, she explained that the concept behind the album was a person’s ability to manifest their fame. Looking back, she says she told her father she wanted to be a rock star and he told her to go do it.

“You have the ability to self-proclaim your own fame. You have the ability to experience and feel a certain amount of self-worth that comes from a very vain place by simply your choices … your opinions about music, the way that you walk down the street, the way that you carry yourself at parties. I mean, you can literally choose to have fame, and that’s what this whole album is about,” she said in an early interview.

7. Oprah

Back in 1988, Oprah opened up about her childhood and early career, sharing that she always knew she was going to be someone. Reflecting on years spent on her grandmother’s farm, Oprah says she felt that she was destined for greatness.

“Somewhere I have always known that I was born for greatness in my life. Somewhere I’ve always felt it. I remember being on my grandmother’s farm and knowing at four years old. I just always knew,” she told Barbara Walters, adding that her tough childhood made her “exactly” who she is.

8. Snooki

When Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi joined the cast of Jersey Shore and the show became a huge hit, she admits that she wasn’t surprised. Looking back, Snooki says that when she started to become well known, she “didn’t make it a big deal” because it was something she always thought would happen.

“I don’t know why, I just feel like I always thought I was going to be famous for being a dumb---, and it happened,” Snooki shared during an appearance on Bethenny. “I’m very blessed, and the fact that people like me for being me is cool.”

9. Jim Carrey

Before Jim Carrey made it big and was just a comedian on the rise, he predicted that one day he’d be famous enough to be recognized anywhere he was. While talking about his future, Jim said that he hoped he could achieve that level of fame one day.

“You’re the crowd’s man after a while. It’s not Jim Carrey who can walk down the street just doing anything he wants to and get away with it because nobody knows you. After a while, hopefully it’ll be to the point where I can’t walk out in the street. Won’t that be fun? Where it’ll be impossible to walk anywhere without being recognized,” Jim said in an early interview.

10. Eddie Murphy

When Eddie Murphy was just a teenager, he said he knew he was going to be famous within a few years. At the time, he was just 19 and said he was giving himself up until the time he was 21 to make his dreams come true. Shortly after, he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live and his career began to skyrocket.

“I want to get famous by the time I’m 21. I’m 19 now. I give myself two years,” Eddie said in The Best Of The Big Laff Off, a behind the scenes video from a comedy competition.

11. Chris Pratt

Back in high school, Chris Pratt told his wrestling coach that he was going to be famous one day. Although he had no idea what path he was going to take, Chris says he was confident in predicting that he was going to have fame and fortune one day.