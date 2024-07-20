9 Celebrities Who Are Down To Appear On 'Real Housewives'

Getty

“I was like, 'Listen, later, in like 20 years, 30 years, what do you think of me going on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?’”

It turns out celebrities love binge-watching Real Housewives just as much as everyone else -- the only difference is that they might actually end up on an episode! For these famous Bravo fans, they have their fingers crossed that one day, they'll get to make their debut on the drama-filled reality show. Whether they’ve talked to producers already or they’re friends with an existing cast member, there’s a chance fans might end up seeing them on the small screen.

Find out which celebs are down to become Bravo Housewives…

1. Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling has expressed her interest in being a Housewife for years but it’s never come to fruition. She explained that she’s even asked executive producer Andy Cohen why she hasn’t been invited to be on the show, despite being friends with all of the cast. While Andy admitted that many fans want to see her on screen, he just doesn’t see her meshing with the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

​​”Once I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times. He was like, ‘Yeah, we keep getting this question.’ And I’m like, ‘So, Andy, what’s the answer?’ He was like, ‘Eh, I don’t know. You and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can’t see it,’” she shared on the latest episode of her podcast misSPELLING.

She continued, “I go, ‘Every single one of them I am friends with and have known forever and have a history.’ But whoa, whoa, whoa, wasn’t I the O.G. Beverly Hills? I don't understand. What I really want to say to him, and I’m a little passive aggressive. All the fans ask, Andy, so I don’t know, whatever that’s fine. What I wanted to say is, ‘Uh, is it ’cause I’m broke? Let’s be real.’”

2. Julia Fox

Julia Fox says she’s down to appear on the recent Real Housewives of New York reboot. While she noted that she would have to check out the show first with the new cast, she said that she could see herself making an appearance.

“It’s a tough question because I don’t know what the new girls are giving so I kind of have to just feel it out a little bit,” she said on Watch What Happens Live. “If I think we can vibe, then ya definitely. Why not?”

3. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar said she was open to appearing on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when her friend Crystal Kung Minkoff was a member of the cast. While it’s unclear if Sarah would ever appear on the show now that Crystal has left, she joked that she would have probably seemed very confused if she had made it to air.

“I think I would break the fourth wall. I don’t think I would know how to do that. Like, I don’t know how to do reality television. I’d, like, talk to the camera. I’d be so confused,” she told Etalk.

4. Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis is a big fan of the Real Housewives franchise so she admits she’s definitely considered joining the series. While she thought it might be interesting to do in the future, she says her husband Ashton Kutcher immediately turned down the idea.

“I did ask my husband once, I was like, 'Listen, later, in like 20 years, 30 years, what do you think of me going on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?’ I’m like, ‘Just for like, a year.’ He was like…‘I would kill you,’” she shared on Andrea Savage’s podcast.

5. Bette Midler

Bette Midler has jokingly admitted that she wants to join the Real Housewife of Beverly Hills. In early 2024, she tweeted that despite never having watched the show, she thought she would be a good fit. She even came up with a potential tagline.

“Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some s---. And to get paid for it? A dream!” she tweeted, later adding, “I think my tagline should be, ‘Those Beaches don’t know what’s about to hit ‘em!!’”

6. Ali Landry

Ali Landry is down to join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has actually been considered for a spot on the show on several occasions. While her friendships with Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais make her a great fit for the show, she says she’s never heard anything back from producers.

“I talked to them, like, three or four different times, the executive producers. They said, of course they would let [me] know…We’ll see. I’m surrendering to the whole experience, no plans no expectations,” Ali told Jeff Lewis on his Radio Andy SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live.

7. Megan Fox

Megan Fox was once a huge fan of the Real Housewives franchise -- although she admits she hasn’t been able to tune in as much since having kids. When she was asked if she would ever consider being on the show, she said she might be interested.

“I would have to be a Beverly Hills Housewife just because, I mean, that's where I live, close to there,” she said on Watch What Happens Live, jokingly adding, “[My tagline] would be like, ‘I’m Megan, and I’m agoraphobic, and you should never have cast me on this show.’”

8. Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer was at one point interested in becoming a Housewife. She says that in 2020, she and her ex-husband Mike Caussin had auditioned for the show while they were stuck at home during the pandemic and bored.

“I’m like, ‘All right, well, we’re not doing anything else. We might as well entertain it.’ But we haven’t heard anything,” Jana said on her Whine Down podcast at the time. “So I’m like, ‘Maybe we were just boring people.’ I don't know. I’d be so afraid we’d be just be eaten alive, spit out and then canceled the next day.”

9. Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag may have found reality television fame on The Hills but she’d now prefer to be a Real Housewife. Back in 2011, rumors swirled that Heidi was joining RHOBH but Andy Cohen quickly shut things down. On Watch What Happens Live, Andy called Heidi “trash” and said that he would rather “stab knives into my own eyes than see her on this network.” In response, Heidi called his comments “tasteless” and “completely unnecessary” -- prompting an apology from Andy.

“There had been so many rumors going on about the Housewives last week, I think I was at the tipping point, basically. I guess I got a little carried away,” Andy told People at the time.