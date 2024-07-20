Mamie Laverock Thanks Fans For Support After Tragic Accident As Family Closes GoFundMe

GoFundMe

"I don't even know what to say. My heart is full," read the message on the fundraiser's page, with the GoFundMe exceeding its goal of $30,000 Canadian dollars.

When Calls the Heart star Mamie Laverock is sharing a message for fans nearly two months after a five-story fall from a hospital balcony left her on life support.

On Wednesday, the Hallmark star's family closed the GoFundMe fundraiser they organized for their daughter after she suffered a "medical emergency" back in May. Laverock's mom, Nicole Rockmann, and stepfather, Rob Compton, posted the news on the page, and also shared a message that appeared to be written by the 20-year-old actress.

"Thank you so much. I don't even know what to say. My heart is full," the message read. "Thank you again. I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you. MAMIE."

Under Laverock's apparent message, her parents announced that they were shutting down the GoFundMe, and thanked fans for their love, support, and donations.

"The Fund has now closed. Please know how much you helped this family in our hardest circumstances," they wrote. "Thank you for caring. Warmth, Nicole and Rob."

According to the online fundraiser page, the GoFundMe raised $39,022 CAD, exceeding its goal of $30,000.

Earlier this month, Laverock celebrated her 20th birthday, with her mom posting a photo of the two sharing their first hug on the young star's Facebook account.

"Mamie moved onto her stomach, pushed herself up and held onto me ... at that moment we realized we could have our first hug," Rockmann wrote, thanking her husband for "capturing" the sweet moment.

Laverock also posted photos from her birthday celebration, including the balloon bouquets and When Calls the Heart-themed cake.

Laverock's fall occurred on May 26, two weeks after she experienced a medical emergency and was first taken to the hospital. Her parents did not specify the emergency, but hinted at its severity on a GoFundMe page set up for her, writing that Nicole managed "to get there in time to save her life."

At the time, she was transferred to a hospital in Vancouver, per the parents, where she was expected to stay "upwards of a month or more." They also stated that "her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement."

This was all before the fall, which came to the GoFundMe page in the form of an update. The parents wrote that after two weeks of "extensive treatment," their daughter "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."

As a result of the fall, the family said that Laverock endured "life-threatening injuries" and has already "undergone multiple extensive surgeries."

Rockmann shared an update on May 30, telling the Los Angeles Times that Laverock had "just opened her eyes" for the first time.

"Let’s just hope this is the turnaround and she's going to get through this now. I couldn't be happier that people reached out and cared," she said. "The story will be told."

Rockmann said her daughter was still on life support but was no longer on a ventilator. While she didn't share details on Laverock's injuries, she said her daughter's body was "shattered" and that she was suffering from "tremendous pain."

According to Rockmann, her daughter's fall was not "intended" nor a suicide attempt. Laverock's mother said she blames the hospital -- St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver -- for the accident, adding that the family plans to take legal action against the healthcare facility.

On June 26, exactly one month after Laverock's tragic accident, Rockmann shared an update on Facebook amid her daughter's recovery.

"Thank you for your healing messages for Mamie," Rockmann wrote. "Mamie survived her injuries, however her road to recovery will be long."

"I will be setting up a mailbox for all of your cards and well wishes shortly," she added, before signing off, "Warmth, Nicole."