Here's How These 13 Celeb BFFs Met Each Other

Getty

"Our dressing rooms were connected, and we were both pacing, trying to calm each other down."

Most people meet their BFFs at school or at work but when you’re a celebrity, things happen a little differently. Instead of bumping into a new pal at the water cooler, many stars end up meeting at a party in Hollywood or backstage at an award show. Although some celeb friendships date back to before they found fame, many of their relationships have quite a unique origin story. And no matter how they met, all of these famous friendships have proven to stand the test of time!

Find out how these stars got to know each other…

1. Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen have been close friends for quite some time now and it all began in a women’s bathroom at a restaurant. In an episode of Inner Circle on Kim’s old app, Chrissy said she was nervous to meet the reality star -- but then they ended up bonding over Spanx.

“I remember this because I was so nervous to meet you. I had been watching. I knew all about you, I felt like kind of a weirdo. You made me feel so much better because we went to the bathroom, and you had me zip you up, and I was like, ‘Oh my god! She has Spanx on! She’s cool, she’s normal,’” Chrissy shared.

2. Taylor Swift & Hayley Williams

Taylor Swift was first introduced to Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams through her mom. Back in 2008, the pair were both at the same Grammys party and Taylor’s mom Andrea went up to Hayley to introduce herself. She explained that she wanted Taylor to have more friends her own age and asked if she could connect them.

“So, we were at some Grammy party -- it was actually Timbaland’s Grammy party. I was very nervous. But, a woman came up to me and she said, ‘I’m Taylor Swift's mom, and Taylor doesn't have a lot of friends her age that do music, and I would love to introduce you guys or get your number.’ So, Andrea, the legend that she is, she connected us,” Hayley shared on The Tonight Show.

3. Penélope Cruz & Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek has been one of Penélope Cruz’s biggest supporters from the first time she arrived in America. They had spoken on the phone a few times and when Penélope arrived in Los Angeles to make a movie, Salma picked her up at the airport and welcomed her into her home.

“I got here with a ticket to make a movie, I had my return ticket, so I was coming here for two months and I didn’t know anyone here,” Penélope shared on The Ellen Show. “She picked me up at the airport and she said, ‘You’re not going to a hotel, you’re coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning and you’re going to feel very lonely.’ So -- she took me to her house. That’s why now we’re like sisters.”

4. Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz's long lasting friendship began back when they were young teens. At the time, Cameron was a model and Drew was working at a coffee shop while taking a step back from acting.

“We’ve known each other so long. We met when she was 14 and I was 16. We met at a place that we both used to hang out in … when I was modeling and she wasn’t acting. She was working at this coffee shop or this soda shop, and I used to go hang out there and we became friendly. Once I started acting, she said, ‘Oh, I remember you!’ and we used to hang out and we became friends,” Cameron told Access Hollywood.

5. Jamie Lee Curtis & Michelle Yeoh

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh were friends long before they starred in Everything Everywhere All at Once. They’d known each other for years and then when they were cast in the movie, their friendship really took off. They began communicating over email and quickly developed a close relationship.

“We fell in love on first email. She was like, ‘Let’s ditch the directors of the movie and run away!’ I was like, ‘A woman after my own heart.’ When you meet someone and have that connection, it’s not the length of time you’ve known them. A friendship became a very precious relationship,” Michelle told People.

She added, “Jamie Lee is one of the most generous in spirit that I have ever met. She’s always giving. She’s always sending me something and texting, ‘Did you get it, bae?’ She’s always sharing. And yet, at the same time, she’s friggin’ Hollywood royalty -- but she is nurturing.”

6. Tina Fey & Amy Poehler

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have become icons of the comedy world but it all started back when they took classes together at ImprovOlympic in Chicago. In the early days of their careers, Amy says that they would sit in the back together while Tina quietly cracked jokes.

“She was sharp, shy and hilarious. We took classes together and sat in the back. She would whisper funny and harsh things about [ImprovOlympic co-founder] Del [Close] to me,” Amy wrote in her memoir, Yes Please.

7. Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon’s friendship with Justin Timberlake didn’t actually begin on his talk show -- it all started backstage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. Jimmy was hosting and Justin was performing and the duo had adjoining dressing rooms. Before the show started, the duo ended up hyping each other up.

“I was hosting by myself for the first time, and Justin was performing by himself for the first time, so we really bonded that night. Our dressing rooms were connected, and we were both pacing, trying to calm each other down. ‘You’re going to be great,’ ‘No, you’re going to be great.’ And we’ve just been pals ever since,” Jimmy told Billboard.

8. Julianne Hough & Nina Dobrev

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev have been BFFs for over a decade after they were introduced by their mutual hairstylist. Nina says the pair were set up on a friend date and they “clicked immediately.”

“It feels like we met when we were 2 years old, because I feel like I have known [her] my entire life,” Nina told People. “We are goofy, we like to laugh, we like to play with our dogs and hang out and watch movies and get ready together and go places together. We just like to be around each other. I can only speak for myself, but Julianne is such a positive, awesome person. She has an infectious energy that you just want to be around, so selfishly I am just trying to get a little bit of her energy transferred to me."

9. Adele & Jennifer Lawrence

Adele and Jennifer Lawrence’s friendship goes back to the 2013 Oscars where they met backstage. Jennifer says she had been a fan of Adele’s music since the release of “Chasing Pavements” and her album 21 totally changed her life. When she heard Adele performing at the Oscars, she knew she had to get a closer look.

“I remember sneaking backstage while she performed ‘Skyfall,’ trying to squeeze a ball gown past a pile of ropes and cables just to get a little closer. See her from another angle as if to peek behind the Great Oz's curtain,” Jennifer wrote for Time magazine, later adding, “Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she’s also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful.”

10. Ben Affleck & Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have one of the most long standing friendships in Hollywood. The pals met back when they were still kids growing up in Boston. They originally met through their moms who both worked in education and later began their acting careers together.

“We were basically best friends since I was 10 and he was 8. My mother is a professor of early childhood development and she knew Ben’s mother -- who’s a teacher of little kids -- and sought her out after we moved back to Cambridge. So I was pretty much forced into hanging out with Ben,” Matt joked with Interview magazine.

11. Jada Pinkett Smith & Queen Latifah

Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah’s friendship goes all the way back to their teenage years. They first met when Latifah was performing at a club that neither of them were old enough to be at. In fact, Latifah’s mom was actually with her. Somehow, Jada convinced the promoter to let her introduce Latifah and they hit it off.

“I remember the first time I met her. It was in Baltimore at a club where she was performing. I’d never seen anyone like her before, this female rapper named Queen Latifah. I convinced the promoter to let me introduce her,” Jada told People. “I had no business being in that club!”

12. Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire

Back when Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire were young actors, they met while they were at an audition. Leo knew he wanted to be friends with Tobey so when he saw him filming a movie in Hollywood, he jumped out of his car to track him down.

“After I met Tobey at an audition, I felt like I wanted this guy to be my friend. I remember driving back from school and he was doing Hot Rod Brown Class Clown with Whoopi Goldberg outside Hollywood High. It was a high school. And I jumped out of my car in the middle of the scene, as they were shooting practically. I was like, ‘Tobey! Tobey! Tobey! Give me your number.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, who are you again?’” Leo told the Associated Press.

13. Melissa McCarthy & Octavia Spencer

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer have been friends for over two decades. They first met at Groundlings Theater right when Octavia moved to LA. Octavia would come see shows on Sunday when Melissa happened to be performing. Once they connected, they were inseparable.