South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller Speaks Out After Wife Mica's Death Following Speculation About Their Relationship

John-Paul opened up about the death of his wife, who died by suicide in April, in an emotional new interview.

South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller, is breaking his silence on the death of his wife, Mica Miller.

In a new interview on Banfield Tonight with NewsNation Saturday, John-Paul addressed his wife's death by suicide and the speculation surrounding the status of the pair's relationship in the days and weeks leading up to her passing.

When asked about his his initial reaction to his wife's death, who was just 30 when she took her own life on April 27, John-Paul said he was shocked.

"I didn't think it was real. I thought her family had made it up and had somebody call me and say that," he told host Ashleigh Banfield.

Recalling the day of Mica's death specifically, John-Paul said he "was in Charleston with about 100 people from my kids' school" at a soccer tournament. The pastor added that he had also sent his wife "four emails that day."

John-Paul claimed that Mica had mental health struggles and had previously been on medication. He also noted that he had warned her family "so many times" to no avail that Mica would end her life if she did not continue to take said medication.

"You know, like you tell somebody something, and you tell them, you tell them, you tell them. Then, when it happens, you don't want to say, 'I told you so,' because it's a horrible thing. That's what I felt like," he explained. "I told her family, there's so many times you can't imagine. I told her friends this. I told everybody, I said, 'If y'all don't get her lithium, she's going to commit suicide.'"

According to the pastor, Mica had been "living with a former registered nurse" and her family was "taking care of her" at the time of her death. John-Paul said that he and Mica "didn't talk that entire week" before her death, outside of the emails he sent her "several times" telling her he loved her.

As for the last time he saw her, John-Paul said it was a "few weeks" before she passed away.

"We spent about four hours together … she was in and out of psychotic conversations … She desperately wanted to come home, she was so afraid her family would disown her," he recalled, noting that Mica had "lost forty pounds in a month" prior to her death.

"When she was under medicine we had the greatest marriage you could ever imagine," John-Paul added of his wife.

Elsewhere in the interview, the pastor denied ever tracking Mica or slashing her tires. He also shut down claims that he posted a topless photo of her, despite appearing to apologize for doing so in a letter to her.

John-Paul got emotional during the interview, even breaking down in tears as he spoke about Mica and some of the rumors surrounding her passing.

"Just being able to talk about everything. It feels like people don't care to hear the truth," he told Banfield.

As for those rumors, they came shortly after Mica's body was found at Lumber River State Park, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

At the time of her death, she and John-Paul were in the process of divorcing, ABC 30 previously reported. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office at the time also noted that the pair were separated and estranged in a statement, as they tried to quell "conspiracy theories" surrounding Mica's death.

About a month before she took her own life, Mica posted a video on Facebook on the topic of abuse, giving advice to those in an abusive relationship,

Although Mica's death was ruled a suicide by the Robeson County medical examiner, her family has since pleaded for cops to "deeply" investigate her demise amid allegations John-Paul had abused her.