David Arquette Says Lala Kent Was 'Not the Friendliest' to Him After Working Together

Bravo/Instagram

The Scream actor said his interactions with the Bravo reality star felt "exactly" like he was on Vanderpump Rules.

David Arquette threw some shade at Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, after the two worked on 2020 comedy film Spree.

The 52-year-old Scream actor appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen for the Sunday, July 21, 2024 episode, where he was asked what he remembered most about working alongside the Bravo star.

David Arquette spills the tea on working with Lala Kent from #PumpRules! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/dpL7gGSL7T — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) July 22, 2024 @BravoWWHL

"I didn't really have any scenes with her," Arquette said," before noting the two "met a couple times at the screenings and stuff."

In the film, Arquette played the father of Joe Keery's character, a rideshare driver who racks up new followers by murdering his passengers via livestream. The film also featured Frankie Grande, Sasheer Zamata and Kyle Mooney.

While Arquette could have left it at that, citing their limited reactions, he then spilled a little tea -- saying she was "not the friendliest" to him when they did speak.

Arquette continued, saying "She gave me a little attitude. I felt a little attitude, know what I’m saying? I wasn’t trying to give attitude. I was like, ‘Why am I getting attitude?'”

When Cohen wondered if it made him "feel like you were on Vanderpump Rules?", Arquette responded that his interactions with the 33-year-old reality personality were "exactly" like that.

In the replies to the WWHL post, fans expressed outrage on behalf of Arquette.

"David Arquette seems like one of the nicest guys. Why in the world would she give attitude?" wrote one fan. "She's no actress, lol. And she's not nice! #pumprules"

"Lala giving attitude, imagine that," wrote someone else. "She IS mean so no lie there, but it’s hilarious he said that when he didn’t even have a scene with her!" said another.