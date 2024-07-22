Kim Zolciak Unsure What Future Holds with Kroy, Explains Why She Did Surreal Life Amid Divorce (Exclusive)

MTV

The RHOA alum opens up about her "hard" divorce, her "life-changing" experience doing reality TV amid the mess and teases her flirtatious moments with Chet Hanks.

Kim Zolciak is opening up about her "life-changing" experience on MTV's Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.

In an interview with TooFab at the show's virtual junket, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum detailed how her journey on the reality series helped her "refocus" on herself and gain "clarity" amid her nasty divorce from her husband, Kroy Biermann.

As a reality show veteran, Zolciak said she "didn't really have any reservations" before heading to Medellín, Colombia to shoot the series, and "purposefully" hadn't previously watched Surreal Life so she "didn't know what to expect."

"I didn't want to have any preconceived notions, and Surreal Life was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, hands down," she told TooFab.

While the mother of six admitted it was difficult to be away from her children, she said filming the show ultimately gave her the "break" she needed as she was in the thick of her legal proceedings with Biermann at the time.

"I needed to step away to gain some clarity and to kind of refocus on myself, and step outside of this home, and kind of just regroup, if you will," Zolciak said. "It wasn't easy for sure. It was hard to be away from my children, and there [were] things going on that I had to deal with throughout this entire process of filming which was stressful in itself, but I was able to kind of remove myself pretty quickly from you know, conversations with my attorney, and get right back into it. These people made it super easy for me, it was almost like one big party there. It was just so much fun. It was a great, great, great break for me."

In addition to Zolciak, Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets also stars Macy Gray, Chet Hanks, Ally Brooke, O.T. Genasis, Josie Canseco, along with Tyler Posey and Johnny Weir.

During Hanks, Brooke, and Gray's interview with TooFab, the group was asked about which cast member they believed had the most "transformative journey" on the show. Gray immediately named Kim, with which Brooke and Hanks agreed.

"I think Kim was going through the most stuff," Hanks said. "She was in a crisis. She was at a pivotal moment in life as soon as she flew down to do it. So I think that kind of set the stage for her to kind of probably have the most realizations."

Reacting to her costars' words in her own interview, Zolciak said, "I appreciate them saying that actually because that was my goal going. I think, you know, I take that as a compliment."

"I went there to just be my raw, authentic self and to show people who I really am, you know, Housewives is a lot," she continued. "It's negative, it's dark and it's constant drama."

Zolciak said there's a "different side" of herself that others don't usually see, but she was able to open up and feel "comfortable" with her cast members, sharing that it left a lasting impact on her.

"Just [being] with my family is amazing, but I'm a mom and I'm on as a mom, and then there's a different side of Kim that people don't get to see," she explained. "Nobody really knows what's going on behind the scenes here in this divorce. I've remained quiet throughout this whole process intentionally and so this was my chance to kind of just breathe, kind of reconnect with Kim, if you will, and to then have seven other incredible humans that I actually instantly trusted, which is totally out of character for me, and just felt so comfortable with, made this experience -- no pun intended -- but surreal."

"You know I left Medellín feeling just light as a feather, just great," she added. "It was life-changing for me for sure."

Meanwhile, the trailer for Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets teased a possible hookup and flirtation between Zolciak and Hanks, with the latter referring to the former as a "MILF."

When TooFab asked Zolciak about a potential fling between the two, she said, "Who wouldn't flirt with Chet? Hello! You'll have to stay tuned in to see, you know, he's a great guy. You'll have to definitely watch and see."

Zolciak's appearance on Surreal Life comes amid her over-year-long divorce saga with Biermann. It first began in May 2023, when they both filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. Just a few months after splitting, the former couple reconciled and called off their divorce.

However, that August, Biermann once again filed for divorce from Zolciak.

In the nearly one year since, the pair's divorce has continued to get even more messy, with the two calling the cops on each other on more than one occasion. Zolciak and Biermann also experienced legal and financial struggles, including multiple lawsuits due to alleged unpaid credit card bills and a war with the bank to stop them from foreclosing on their Georgia mansion.

Last week, TMZ reported that Zolciak and Biermann have set a date for their divorce trial in November. However, Atlanta's Fulton County Superior Court is requesting they attempt to settle through mediation beforehand.

Zolciak and Biermann tied the knot in 2011. They share four children together: Kroy "KJ" Jr., 13, Kash 11, and 10-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. In 2013, Biermann adopted Zolciak's daughters, Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 22.

As for what a post-divorce relationship with her and Biermann will look like, Zolciak told TooFab that she's not sure.

"Kroy and I, I don't know what the future holds, honestly," she said. "I don't have that answer at this time so we'll see. We've been together a long time. It's hard. It's definitely hard, it's hard on the kids, it's hard on us."