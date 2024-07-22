'Painful Events' Led to Name Change for Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh: Lawyer

Getty

The statement from Shiloh's lawyers comes after the 18-year-old teen announced her name change in the LA Times.

Shiloh Jolie's lawyer is revealing some insight into her decision to change her name.

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that the eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced she dropped "Pitt" from her legal name in the LA Times.

"As Shiloh's attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name," her lawyer, Peter Levine explained of the announcement.

"That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required," the statement continued, noting the painful events surrounding Shiloh's decision, namely the very public divorce between her famous parents. "The media should be more careful in their reporting, especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process."

Shiloh filed to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, per the newspaper notice. It also states anyone who has objections to the petition should show up in court later this month, otherwise the name change will take effect as planned.

Per TMZ, Shiloh filed the petition as soon as she turned 18 back in May, amid strained relations with her movie star father.

And she's not the only member of her family to make the switch, with her younger sister, Vivienne, dropping the "Pitt" from her last name in the Playbill for The Outsiders, the musical she helped produced her with her mom, while her other siblings are said to not be using "Pitt" either.