Shocking Video Shows Moment Baby, 7 Months, Is Shot In Philly Over Apparent '$100 Narcotics Debt': Cops

Philadelphia Police

"F--k your baby, bitch!" the female suspect shouted at the baby's mother, while firing at her family at close range.

A Philadelphia woman is under arrest after allegedly hitting a baby while firing at the 7-month-old's parents.

Police released terrifying footage of the incident last week, while asking the public for help identifying the suspect before her arrest. In the footage, taken on July 18, a man and woman are seen pushing their child's stroller, before the man takes off running when he appears to see the suspect approach them from behind with a gun raised.

The woman fires three times, as the female victim shouts, "My baby." The shooter responds, "F--k your baby, bitch!" and runs off. While the parents weren't hit, the child was, sustaining a gunshot to the leg.

"You see in that video, she really points the gun at the mother of the baby, who's also a juvenile, and fires. Luckily, she missed," Philadelphia Police Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum said during a press conference over the weekend, via FOX 29.

"Obviously, that's when the baby got hit. A 7-month-old baby isn't going to remember that, but it's always going to be out there. That story's always going to be out there."

28-year-old Dominique Billips was arrested on Friday, following numerous tips to police.

"This looks like this all stems from a $100 narcotics debt, is what we are being told," Rosenbaum added, via NBC Philadelphia. "So it's sad."

The father was apparently the intended target. A neighbor reportedly took the infant to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound, while the parents fled the scene. The pair allegedly had outstanding warrants and feared being arrested. Per Rosenbaum, the parents did call police when they got home.