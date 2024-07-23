Carlee Russell Speaks Out One Year After Kidnapping Hoax: 'The Work Is Not Finished Yet'

WBRC 6

In March 2024, Russell pled guilty to two counts of filing a false police report after faking her own kidnapping. She received 12 months of probation and was ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution and fulfill 100 hours of community service.

Carlee Russell is breaking her silence one year after she faked her own kidnapping.

Returning to Instagram in honor of her 27th birthday, Russell shared and an update on how she's grown over the the last year, and what she's learned following the viral kidnapping hoax -- -- which saw Russell call 911 after she claimed to see an unaccompanied child on the side of the road, only to vanish when police arrived.

"I wasn't going to make a birthday post but I would be remiss not to publicly acknowledge the goodness God has shown to me," Russell wrote July 22. "He not only allowed me to see another year but He changed the trajectory of my life from the negative place I was in this time last year."

Russell credited her inner circle with helping her navigate the aftermath of her scandal.

"To those who have been there for me, your kindness and support have meant the world to me," she continued. "Whether it was a text, call, direct message on social media, post, prayer, thoughtful gift, or words of encouragement, nothing was too little and each helped me to fight to live another day. Thank you sincerely for helping me find the light in the darkest of moments."

The nursing student also noted that that she wants to continued working on herself.

"The work is not finished yet," Russell added, "but as I step into this next year of life, I am filled with hope and optimism toward continuing to overcome challenges, cherishing those who cherish me, and embracing the future and God's plan for my life with an open heart and mind."

Russell's story largely gripped the nation last year after she disappeared from a highway in Hoover, Alabama, where she had made a call about about an unaccompanied child. When police came to investigate the call, Russell was nowhere to be found.

Things took a turn just 49 hours later, when Russell reappeared at her parent's house. She initially told investigators that she had been taken by a woman and a man with orange hair, but police were not able to verify the details of her story.

Russell later admitted to making up the kidnapping hoax.

The birthday post also comes four months after Russell entered a guilty plea and nine months after she was first found guilty of faking her own kidnapping, with NBC reporting in March 2024 that Russell officially pled guilty to two counts of filing a false police report.