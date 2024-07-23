Hailey Bieber Reveals Why She's 'Not Super Close' to Her Family As She Bares Growing Baby Bump on New Cover

Getty

The model turned skincare entrepreneur also shares why she waited until she was 6 months along in her pregnancy to share the news.

Hailey Bieber is getting candid about her pregnancy.

In addition to making her baby bump debut on the cover of W Magazine, hitting newsstands on July 30, Hailey opened up about expecting her first child with husband, Justin Bieber and why she waited till she was 6 months pregnant to share the news with the world.

"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," Hailey explained. "I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

She continued. "I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. the Rhode skincare founder added. "I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

As she starts her own family with the "Peaches" singer, Hailey also explained that she's not close with her own, with the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin telling the mag, "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent."

She continued, "I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories."

While she and Justin are very much preparing for the arrival of their first born, Hailey also said they're cherishing the time left they have as a party of two.

"[In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?,'' she recalled. "I'm trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."

While she's faced negative scrutiny from her relationship with Justin, from the early days, and well into their marriage, Hailey told the mag she's learned to "compartmentalize" the negativity she receives on a daily basis.

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.' It's like people don’t want to believe that we're happy," Hailey said.

"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what's going to be said and this is how people are going to be," she continued. "But I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less."

Her number one focus right now? Drowning out the noise as the countdown to baby grows closer.

"I just listen to whatever the baby wants," she shared before revealing some pregnancy cravings. "If the baby wants pizza one day, we're doing pizza."

Check out Hailey's growing baby bump in the gallery below.