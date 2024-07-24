Mindy Cohn Claims 'Greedy Bitch' In Cast Prevented Facts of Life Reboot: 'Devastated Rest of Us'

Getty

Any Facts of Life reboot talk is officially "dead," so says Mindy Cohn, after another original cast member allegedly betrayed the rest of the group.

During an appearance on Jeff Lewis Live on Wednesday, the Palm Royale star talked about an apparent failed revival attempt -- which she says started generating some steam after Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel's re-enactment special of the beloved sitcom, Live In Front of a Studio Audience, in 2021.

"We all started to consider it a little bit and we got into talks and we hired a writer and the four of us got together on Zooms. This was during COVID, and we had meetings with Norman about it," Cohn claimed, seemingly referring to the show's core four cast members; Cohn, Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields and Nancy McKeon.

"What happened was not cute. There was, there was drama," said Cohn, not naming the "one" actor behind the alleged betrayal. "It wasn't me. I'll put it that way," she continued.

"[They] went behind our backs and tried to make a separate deal for a spinoff just for herself and devastated the rest of us," said Cohn. "I had booked Palm Royale, another girl is working ... I'm just saying, for a 40-year friendship and sisterhood, there was tidal wave of emotion around it."

When Lewis' cohost Michael Hitchcock quipped, "There's always a greedy bitch," Cohn agreed, adding, "You know what ... Greedy bitch. She was a greedy bitch. I'll say it."

While Cohn said she and the other women didn't speak with the mystery costar "for a while" -- because "it was an ouch" -- now they "do-ish." She added that there's no trust there now and "no desire to ever work together" going forward.

"It's dead. It's very dead," she said of a potential revival at this point. "A couple of people can't move past it, don't want to move past it. We are not as united. Let me put it that way: We were united for 40 years over not talking about each other, not doing dirty, all for one, one for all, and this kind of wrecked that, which is sad. Really sad."

Though Cohn told the podcast she was "so not gonna tell" which cast member she was speaking about, she added they could probably "guess" who it was based on who she's been photographed with recently on Instagram. So far, none of her costars have commented on her remarks.

"I will not deny or confirm, however, what it is is really sad ... is that some people are so desperate for either money or fame that it causes them to do things that, to me, I guess I'm still not that jaded, it shocks me," she concluded. "You're gonna do that over money or that over becoming famous? It always just kind of freaks me out that people will do that. Throw friendships, deep true friendships, under the bus for a dollar."