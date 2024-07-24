Miss Kansas Speaks Out After Going Viral for Calling Out Abuser In Audience During Pageant

Miss Kansas Organization

During her interview segment on stage, Alexis Smith said she wants to "eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships" before telling the crowd that some might have seen her "very emotional because my abuser is here today."

The reigning Miss Kansas, Alexis Smith, has spoken out about a shocking and powerful moment on stage during the pageant when she told the audience, "My abuser is here today."

Smith, who would go on to win the title at the June 8 competition, was talking about her passion for victim advocacy and her goal to "eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships" to the judges as part of an interview segment.

She then turned to the audience and said, "Matter of fact, some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional, because my abuser is here today."

"But that’s not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and from representing as the next Miss Kansas," she continued. "Because I and my community deserve healthy relationships. We deserve a domestic [violence]-free life."

Speaking with ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday morning, as posted to Instagram, Smith said, "I needed to let him know right then and there that, yes, you're on my mind right now, but you're not going to take this opportunity away from me."

The moment quickly went viral after the Miss America Kansas social media platforms shared it on their social media pages. A few weeks later, the newly-crowned Miss Kansas spoke about why the issue is so important to her during an appearance on KSNW, and it's more than just her personal experiences.

Telling the outlet she plans to use her new title to advocate for healthy relationships, Smith explained that domestic abuse has impacted "every single woman" in her family.

"At the age of 14, I got in my first relationship, but it was also an abusive relationship that I was in until about 2018, 2019," she said. "It’s something that I'm still experiencing and dealing with today."

She said she's leaning into the Miss Kansas Organization's focus on empowering women. "Being a woman who needed that empowerment all my life, being a bystander to domestic violence, a victim, a survivor, and now an advocate."

In her share of the video, pinned to the top of her Miss Kansas Instagram page, Smith opened up a little bit more about the story behind her viral moment. "Respect Reclaimed is about reclaiming your power and standing firmly in it," she wrote in the caption.

She then went on to share that "on the night of Miss Kansas, my journey took an unexpected turn when someone I have been healing from tried to disrupt my peace. Instead of falling into silence, I chose to live out my vision for a better world. I took back my power -- not just for myself, but for my dreams and everyone watching and listening."

"This isn't about shunning others; it’s about turning our pain into purpose and channeling it in a way that unifies and uplifts," Smith continued in her message. "I'm ready to use my story, tools, and resources to end unhealthy relationships in all forms. My voice and advocacy will empower everyone to reclaim their own power in their own unique way."

"I might be small in stature, but I stand tall in strength, purpose, and power with hopes of inspiring others to do the same."

The next step on Smith's pageant journey will be the Miss America pageant, traditionally held in January.