Tori Spelling Opens Up About Final Conversation With Beverly Hills, 90210 Co-Star Shannen Doherty

Getty

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star says she is "super grateful" that she had a chance to talk to her late co-star about "the past" and "the good things."

Tori Spelling opened up about her grief, after the tragic passing of her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Shannen Doherty on July 15th.

The actress reminisced about her friend on her July 22nd 90210MG podcast episode titled "Remembering Shannen Doherty." The podcast is co-hosted by Amy Sugarman and another Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, Jennie Garth.

"I've had a lot of death in my life, and I don't believe in regrets," said Spelling, "but I have a lot of regrets that I didn't have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation."

"I feel like she and I had that, and I'm super grateful for that," Spelling added.

When news broke that Doherty had passed away at age 53 after a long battle with cancer, Spelling posted a recent picture of them to her Instagram Stories writing, "I don't have outward words yet...but WE knew and that's what matters," before posting a heartfelt Instagram message and carousel of throwback photos remembering her.

On the podcast, Spelling expressed that she was "not doing well" coping with the loss of her friend, who she befriended in 2015. The two suddenly drifted apart while co-starring on the show, but rekindled their relationship later in adulthood.

"For me, I honestly-- as you know, didn't want to do this. I just emotionally didn't feel ready," The 51-year-old TV personality explained. "I know a lot of people are speaking out and giving lovely tributes to her in her memory, but I just, oh, I obviously wanted to do this for the fans, so this episode is for them, not for us."

Doherty's death came as an initial shock to Spelling, who explained that "she fought so hard" and was a "warrior" who could get past anything -- making it difficult to believe that she went too soon.

"I guess it was just that belief that she fought so hard and was such a warrior, and she has shown her entire life and career that she can get past anything. So although we know cancer is so evil and takes everyone that we love," she explained. "I guess she made you believe that she was the one that would make it and she was so hopeful."

"I've spent my whole life living in fear, and I've always been a fearful person, and I didn't feel fear at all when she passed," Spelling continued. "I just felt sad. I felt sad for the second chapter she had, and I was so excited for that chapter for her and wanted her so badly to have that."