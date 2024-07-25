Kesha Says She's 'Spent a Career' Trying to Prove She Can Sing

Getty

The 37-year-old singer reflects on being "pigeonholed" at the start of her career after her new single "Joyride" hits the charts for the first time in a decade.

Kesha, who quickly launched into the limelight with her 2010 hit single "Tik Tok," opens up about needing to validate her space in the music industry and feeling she has had to prove she can sing since then.

The singer's new era is off to a strong start since the release of her first single as an independent artist, "Joyride," which hit the UK Top 100 Official Singles Chart within the first month -- prompting her to reflect on her beginnings as a music artist.

“Once you release a song as one of those emotions, you become labeled as that emotion. But in reality, we all relate to the human emotion behind whatever that song is,” Kesha said in a recent interview with Paper magazine about her numerous club anthems which branded her as a party girl.

“I’ve definitely gotten pigeonholed and have spent a career trying to prove that I can sing," the "Your Love Is My Drug" singer continued. "The past two weeks, all of the sudden, the perspective has shifted. To release a song like ‘Joyride,’ do a TED talk, in the same week?”

Kesha, who is also gearing up for her upcoming Lollapalooza Chicago performance on Wednesday, July 31st, and for her highly-anticipated forthcoming album, shares that she is "excited" for people to finally see and hear her.

"I feel like that’s a true representation of the person I am. I’m really excited for the world to finally see me," Kesha explained. "I’m finally starting to feel seen in the balanced way I’ve always been, the person I’ve always been."

As for the person she is, Kesha says 'her truest nature is being really joyful, and in a very innocent way."